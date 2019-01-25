Everything is in motion; day and night the Internet connects us from East to West and North to South; our expectations are to experience and feel things- in the “now”, not the “later”. And it is the job of 21st century watchmaking companies like Richard Mille to listen and react to everything that is taking place in horology, whilst at the same time never forgetting the principles and concepts that stand behind their philosophy of watchmaking. Of course, a watch can be contemporary, but for Richard Mille it will never become a fashion product or a slave to trends.

In a nutshell, that’s the story behind the creation of the RM 023: more than just another variation on a theme, it added something new to the entire Richard Mille collection, at the same time acknowledging the ongoing and continuous dialogue between the brand and the watch lovers who cherish it.