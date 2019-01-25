One of the early challenges faced by the R&D team in creating this timepiece was to source flawless natural black onyx stones that were large enough to support an entire watch movement. This was a difficult task because naturally occurring onyx almost always has small encapsulations of geological debris or fault lines where breakages could occur. Another issue was working with the material itself: drilling and cutting into semi-precious stones is actually an art form that requires great expertise, special cutters and tolerances similar to those required for the production of metal or carbon-based components.



Furthermore, it also needed to withstand temperature-controlled assembly during processing. So what appears simple when held in the hand is actually quite complex to produce in reality.