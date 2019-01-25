The RM 021 Tourbillon Aerodyne is the first watch to be created with a baseplate of titanium and honeycombed orthorhombic titanium aluminide with a carbon nanofiber core. It marks the entrance of the theme of air, space and supersonic speed to the brand’s imagery and inspiration.

It was a long-standing dream held by Richard Mille to use such a material in the design of a watch, although the challenge was almost insurmountable and the potential benefits relatively small. And yet, despite the complexity of his goal, this extraordinary result was achieved in 2009.