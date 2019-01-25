The use of this alloy in a honeycomb geometrical structure was originally the subject of research by NASA for application as the central core material for the ‘sandwiched’ wings of supersonic aircraft, where resistance to extremely high temperatures and torsion is paramount. Remarkable as it may seem, the preformed honeycomb patterns are actually microscopically laser-welded together to create a complete plate of the material, as casting methods for the honeycomb pattern do not deliver bonds with sufficient stress-resistance.

The alloy in this honeycomb form offers unparalleled rigidity, a low thermal expansion coefficient and exceptional torsion-resistance. The actual shape of the baseplate itself as seen from the dial side resembles the trench-like V-shaped profile of a flying wing aircraft, where the wing tips are positioned higher than the central body of the aircraft itself. The winding barrel and tourbillon are both placed in the central depth of this aerodynamic structure, balancing on light and airy bridges with four arms on two sides. The watch represents the extraordinary union of all the aspects that comprise the Richard Mille philosophy of watchmaking – now and in the future.