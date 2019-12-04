In early 2009, Richard Mille made a significant splash in the diving watch market with the debut of the RM 025 Tourbillon Chronograph, which also introduced the first round case in its collection.

A year later, the brand unveiled the RM 028, an automatic diver’s watch with a slightly smaller 47 mm diameter. Building on the RM 025's design principles, the RM 028 features an exceptional case and a skeletonized movement, embodying all the distinctive qualities of Richard Mille.

