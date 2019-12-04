Collections
In early 2009, Richard Mille made a significant splash in the diving watch market with the debut of the RM 025 Tourbillon Chronograph, which also introduced the first round case in its collection.
A year later, the brand unveiled the RM 028, an automatic diver’s watch with a slightly smaller 47 mm diameter. Building on the RM 025's design principles, the RM 028 features an exceptional case and a skeletonized movement, embodying all the distinctive qualities of Richard Mille.
CALIBRE RMAS7
Automatic winding movement with hours, minutes, central seconds, date and variable-geometry rotor.
The deceptively simple round case of the RM 028 houses a wealth of technical expertise. Its impressive 300-meter water resistance is achieved through a three-part case construction with torque screws and fully integrated lugs.
A unique feature of the unidirectional bezel is its double-push button security mechanism, which allows rotation only when both the 30-minute and red arrow buttons are pressed simultaneously while turning the bezel counterclockwise.
The intricate movement inside the RM 028 highlights Richard Mille's dedication to horological excellence. The skeletonized automatic movement, crafted from grade 5 titanium for the baseplate and bridges, displays hours, minutes, seconds, and a semi-instantaneous date. It features a variable-geometry rotor, a notable Richard Mille innovation, allowing the automatic winding level to be adjusted to the user’s lifestyle through two 18ct white gold wings. The energy generated is stored in two barrels.
Much like the RM 025, which was designed for the diving world, the automatic RM 028 is instantly recognizable as a Richard Mille creation, epitomizing the brand's commitment to innovation, precision, and luxury.