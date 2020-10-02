The idea with the RM 027 was to bring a tourbillon into the arena that was capable of withstanding the shocks incurred for hours on end on clay courts, which can involve forces of several hundred g’s, while remaining totally comfortable and lightweight : a real challenge for any tourbillon movement.

Our existing designs in high-performance mechanics had to be entirely rethought and retested. The kind of daunting challenge that we adore. Wearing this ‘second skin’ as he calls it, Rafael Nadal won everywhere: Roland Garros, Wimbledon and Flushing Meadows, but before that, he forced the brand to push the limits very very far!”

