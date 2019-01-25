Collections
Calibre RMUL1
Skeletonised manual winding movement with hours, minutes and seconds.
Launched in 2011, the RM 035 is the first Richard Mille Chronofiable® certified timepiece, representing a new milestone in the quest for long-lasting performance under extreme conditions.
The Chronofiable® test, developed at the beginning of the 1980s by the CCF SA, was devised to expose timepieces to an accelerated ageing test simulating the equivalent of 6 months’ effective wear in 21 days.
This is achieved by the execution of a long series of tests such as the initial monitoring of the movement functions, an additional rate, the amplitude test taken at two temperature levels (0°C and 50°C), the monitoring of the power reserve and the winding velocity. Included in this artificial ageing cycle test are extensive linear and angular accelerations as well as some 20,000 shocks ranging from 250 to 5500 m/s 2 (9.81 m/s 2 = 1g). The last step is a final monitoring phase applying the same elements than during the initial monitoring.
Conditions like these attest unequivocally to the ability of the RMUL1 caliber to withstand an array of extreme conditions without experiencing any effects on its performance.
The skeletonisation process of the RM 035 movement, which weighs in at a mere 4.3 grams, took one year to finalise, as there could be no compromise in the movement’s strength or ability to withstand shocks under the rigors of Chronofiable® certification. This meant much attention was given to testing numerous versions of the skeletonised titanium baseplates before the final form of skeletonisation was chosen. The PVD treated titanium baseplate, with combined bridges and balance-cock of titanium Titalyt®, insures excellent rigidity and accurate surface flatness. The caliber RMUL1, with 24 jewels and beating at 4Hz, has a free sprung balance with variable inertia.
Everything has been constructed according to an extremely rigorous specification, in the manner of the analytical engineering methods used in the design of Formula 1 racing cars where the chassis and the engine are developed in complete harmony. For example, a casing ring is no longer used and the movement is mounted on chassis mounting rubbers (ISO SW) fixed by 4 titanium screws. This shows the emphasize placed on no compromising regarding the high level of quality.
The RM 035 case is made of an extremely rugged and light alloy called alumagnesium. Made of aluminium,magnesium and copper alloy, it is frequently used to machine F1 pistons because of its extreme resistance to mechanical pressure and high temperatures.
After a long and delicate machining phase, theses alloys are given a new electro-plasma oxidation treatment called Miarox®. The resulting coating is a cristalline oxide ceramic with an exceptional resistance. The blackish color is due to light-resistant spinels that are chemically inert. This improves both the durability and scratch resistance of this alloy, as well as its wear and corrosion properties.
This treatment applied to alumagnesium is biocompatible and is used in aerospace, automotive industries and medical sector.