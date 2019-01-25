The skeletonisation process of the RM 035 movement, which weighs in at a mere 4.3 grams, took one year to finalise, as there could be no compromise in the movement’s strength or ability to withstand shocks under the rigors of Chronofiable® certification. This meant much attention was given to testing numerous versions of the skeletonised titanium baseplates before the final form of skeletonisation was chosen. The PVD treated titanium baseplate, with combined bridges and balance-cock of titanium Titalyt®, insures excellent rigidity and accurate surface flatness. The caliber RMUL1, with 24 jewels and beating at 4Hz, has a free sprung balance with variable inertia.







Everything has been constructed according to an extremely rigorous specification, in the manner of the analytical engineering methods used in the design of Formula 1 racing cars where the chassis and the engine are developed in complete harmony. For example, a casing ring is no longer used and the movement is mounted on chassis mounting rubbers (ISO SW) fixed by 4 titanium screws. This shows the emphasize placed on no compromising regarding the high level of quality.