An extra flat movement is something most subtle and elegant in the world of horology since the expertise of the watchmaker resides in achieving something almost invisible. The constraints of producing this model are made even more challenging given the limited space available.

In the case of the automatic extra flat wristwatch the RM 033, one of its characteristic lies in the placement of the RMXP1 caliber’s automatic micro rotor to the side rather than the center of the movement, thus saving precious millimeters in total height.