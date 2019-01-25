The RM 038 case is made of an extremely rugged and light alloy called magnesium WE 54. This ally is composed of 89% magnesium, 6% yttrium and 5% rare earths. It is one of the lightest metals used in construction and has excellent property retention capacities at elevated temperatures. The mechanical properties of magnesium WE 54 are more isotropic than conventional magnesium alloys.



After a long and delicate machining phase, this alloy is given an electro-plasma oxidation treatment called Miarox®. The resulting coating is a cristalline oxide ceramic with an exceptional resistance. This improves both the durability and scratch resistance of this alloy as well as its wear and corrosion properties. This treatment applied to magnesium WE 54 is biocompatible and is used in aerospace, automotive industries and the medical sector.



The tripartite case is water resistant to 50 meters, ensured by two Nitrile O-ring seals. The case is assembled with 12 spline screws in grade 5 titanium and abrasion resistant washers in 316L stainless steel