Calibre RM038
Manual winding tourbillon movement with hours and minutes.
Limited edition of 38 pieces
As in Formula 1 racing or tennis, golf is a sport with no compromises and a perfect real world test for Richard Mille. This time, Richard Mille decided to design and manufacture an innovative tourbillon watch able to work in Golf’s specific conditions with 3 obsessions: lightness, extreme shock resistance and comfort.
Apart from being a strong long distance hitter, Bubba Watson is also one of the rare left handed players on the golfing circuit who likes to wear his wristwatch when playing. A fantastic situation for Richard Mille who has undertaken the development of a specific tourbillon watch for this golfing champion.
The RM038 calibre, with 19 jewels and beating at 3Hz, has its baseplate, bridges and balance cock made of grade 5 titanium. This allows the whole assembly to be given great rigidity, as well as precise surface flatness which is essential for the perfect functioning of the gear train. They have been subjected to separate and extensive validation tests to insure optimal strength requirements.
This calibre has a fast rotating barrel which provides significant decrease of periodic internal mainspring adhesion; which increases performance. Moreover it provides an excellent mainspring delta curve with ideal power reserve/performance and regularity ratio. Besides a central involute profile of the winding barrel teeth and third-wheel pinion provides an optimal pressure angle of 20°. This promotes effective rotary motion and allows for compensation of possible variations in the engagement of the going train, thus insuring excellent torque transmission with a distinct improvement in performance.
The RM 038 case is made of an extremely rugged and light alloy called magnesium WE 54. This ally is composed of 89% magnesium, 6% yttrium and 5% rare earths. It is one of the lightest metals used in construction and has excellent property retention capacities at elevated temperatures. The mechanical properties of magnesium WE 54 are more isotropic than conventional magnesium alloys.
After a long and delicate machining phase, this alloy is given an electro-plasma oxidation treatment called Miarox®. The resulting coating is a cristalline oxide ceramic with an exceptional resistance. This improves both the durability and scratch resistance of this alloy as well as its wear and corrosion properties. This treatment applied to magnesium WE 54 is biocompatible and is used in aerospace, automotive industries and the medical sector.
The tripartite case is water resistant to 50 meters, ensured by two Nitrile O-ring seals. The case is assembled with 12 spline screws in grade 5 titanium and abrasion resistant washers in 316L stainless steel