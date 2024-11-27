Collections
Richard Mille has been thrilled to explore the underwater world with the RM 032 series since the release of the first model of the collection in 2011. This model also appears on the wrist of Richard Mille partner and free diver Arnaud Jerald, holder of 8 world records, accompanying him on his dives.
As the latest and final model of the RM 032 collection, this Ultimate Edition combines technical performance with Richard Mille’s signature style and robustness.
Deep down technicity
The RM 032 Ultimate Edition remains a masterpiece of function in complex environments, while its ergonomic design ensures that it rests comfortably on the wrist.
RM 032 AUTOMATIC WINDING FLYBACK CHRONOGRAPH ULTIMATE EDITION
Automatic winding movement with hours, minutes, oversize date, month, flyback chronograph with minutes and seconds counter, hour counter, running indicator and variable-geometry rotor.
Limited edition of 80 pieces
Around 50 hours (± 10%), 45 hours with the chronograph running.
Actual power reserve results will depend on how long the chronograph is utilised.
These components in grade 5 titanium with black PVD coating confer great rigidity on the whole assembly, as well as the precise surface flatness essential for perfect functioning of the gear train.
The skeletonised baseplate and bridges were subjected to separate and extensive validation tests to ensure they met rigorous strength requirements.
Using the pusher between 4 and 5 o’clock, the running chronograph can be reset without first having to stop the mechanism.
RUNNING INDICATOR
The running indicator is located at 3 o’clock. Thanks to both its geometry and a 2-rpm rotational frequency, it is possible to check at a glance the functioning of the running movement.
The running indicator disc is composed of successive SuperLumiNova® and black sectors; as a result, it can be easily seen, day or night.
OVERSIZED DATE DISPLAY
Semi-instantaneous, placed in a red horizontal aperture below 12 o’clock, with automatic adjustment for months of 30 or 31 days.
MONTH DISPLAY
Semi-instantaneous indicator with Arabic numerals placed between 4 and 5 o’clock.
VARIABLE-GEOMETRY ROTOR
This exclusive Richard Mille design makes it possible to effectively adapt rewinding of the mainspring to the user’s activity level, in sporting or non-sporting environments. By adjusting the six-position rib, the rotor’s inertia is modified to either speed up the winding process in the case of leisurely arm movements, or to slow it down during sporting activities.
• Central flange in grade 5 titanium
• 18K white gold weight segment with 6 possible positions adjusted by screws in grade 5 titanium
• Ceramic ball bearings
• Unidirectional anti-clockwise winding
MOVEMENT CHARACTERISTICS
Movement diameter: 39.15 mm
Thickness: 9.00 mm
Number of jewels: 62
Balance: Glucydur®, 4 arms, moment of inertia 4.8 mg•cm2, angle of lift 53°
Frequency: 28,800 vph (4 Hz)
Balance spring: elinvar by Nivarox®
Shock protection: INCABLOC 908.22.211.100 (transparent)
Escapement wheel jewels: Rubifix (transparent)
Stem with three positions: Manual winding, date adjustment, time setting
CASE
The movement is protected by a substantial case measuring 50.00 x 17.80 mm with a water resistance of 300 metres topped with a unidirectional bezel. This Ultimate Edition’s unique structure balances power and comfort, using a lightweight yet incredibly robust materials such as grade 5 titanium for the case structure and Carbon TPT® inserts.
The fixed bezel is made from satin-finished grade 5 titanium with polished bevels. The rotating bezel, crafted from microblasted DLC grade 5 titanium, perfectly complements the half bezels made of Carbon TPT®, secured with eight-point-star-shaped screws
LOCKING CROWN
The crown and pushers can be locked by simply rotating a ring on the crown (green index if unlocked, red index if locked). The movement is thus protected from damage due to excessive pressure or shocks to the crown. Water resistance is enhanced thanks to maximum pressure on the seals.
The pushers, their respective components and the crown require a 10-day machining phase. During this period numerous water-resistance tests and quality controls are carried out. All of these steps are crucial to obtain the specific ergonomic levels associated with Richard Mille watches.
Finishing
• Baseplate and bridges in hand-ground grade 5 titanium, wet sandblasted, hand drawn, hand finished and PVD treated
• Burnished pivots
• Diamond-polished sinks on the bridge side
• Pinions with undercuts
Steel parts
• Sapphire-blasted and hand-drawn surfaces
• Screw slot and screws bevelled and polished with rounded and polished tip
• Sandblasted and rhodium-plated, bevelled wheels (before cutting the teeth)
• Minimal corrections applied to the wheels in order to preserve geometry and performance.
Other features
This type of balance wheel represents the ultimate in innovation.
It guarantees greater reliability when subjected to shocks and during movement assembly or disassembly, hence better chronometric results over time. The regulator index is eliminated, and a more accurate and repeatable calibration is possible thanks to 4 small adjustable weights located directly on the balance.
The double-barrel system helps to improve torque stability over a longer period. This is achieved by distributing the stored energy across two winding barrels instead of one, which increases the number of rotations and reduces pressure on the teeth, bearings and pivots, resulting in better long-term performance.
These types of screws permit better control of the torque applied to the screws during assembly. They are unaffected by physical manipulation during assembly or disassembly and age well.