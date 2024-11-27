LOCKING CROWN

The crown and pushers can be locked by simply rotating a ring on the crown (green index if unlocked, red index if locked). The movement is thus protected from damage due to excessive pressure or shocks to the crown. Water resistance is enhanced thanks to maximum pressure on the seals.



The pushers, their respective components and the crown require a 10-day machining phase. During this period numerous water-resistance tests and quality controls are carried out. All of these steps are crucial to obtain the specific ergonomic levels associated with Richard Mille watches.