Collections
Our objective for this model was to construct a synthesis, to bring together all the experience we have gained since the creation of the brand in one watch. And it had to be spectacular, both technically and aesthetically, with finishing also of an exceptional level.
Extreme technicity, sophistication and hand finishing in the grand tradition of Swiss watchmaking make the RM 037 an exceptional piece which exemplifies the innovative style that is Richard Mille’s hallmark.
A technical exercise in aesthetic visual contrasts
The RM 037 embodies the essential combination of beauty and elegance with technical features and attention to detail that Richard Mille is known for and which form an integral part of the most exclusive mechanical horological creations.
Carbon TPT®
At the same time very light and robust, the Carbon TPT® lends a unique and powerful appearance while simultaneously ensuring an optimal protection for the movement. Its damascene patterns make each piece unique.
Skeletonised automatic-winding in-house movement
Hours, minutes, variable-geometry rotor, oversize date and function selector
Power reserve: around 50 hours (± 10%)
Dimensions: 52.20 x 34.40 x 12.50 mm
Microblasted grade 5 titanium with an electroplasma treatment gives great rigidity to the baseplate, as well as precise surface flatness which is essential for the perfect functioning of the gear train. The bridges are also in grade 5 titanium, microblasted and electroplasma treated.
The skeletonised baseplate and the bridges were subjected to separate and extensive validation tests to ensure optimal strength requirements.
Semi-instantaneous, horizontally placed under 12 o’clock, functioning via two skeletonised calendar discs over a white field.
The function selector shows Richard Mille’s passion for mechanical innovation. A push-button makes it possible to select the winding, neutral and hand-setting functions with a simple push. A hand displays the selected function: W (Winding) – N (Neutral) – H (Hand Setting).
With this special gear system, stressful forces placed upon the crown are minimised, and any possible interference of the crown’s functions with the movement is made impossible.
MOVEMENT CHARACTERISTICS
Movement dimensions: 28.00 x 22.90 mm
Thickness: 5.79 mm
Number of jewels: 25
Balance: CuBe, 4 arms and 4 setting screws, moment of inertia 7.5 mg•cm2, angle of lift 50°
Frequency: 28,800 vph (4 Hz)
Balance spring: AK3
Shock protection: INCABLOC 908.22.211.100 (transparent)
Escapement wheel jewels: Rubifix (transparent)
PATENTED STEM-CROWN CONSTRUCTION
Created from grade 5 titanium, red gold or white gold, with O-ring seal and collar in Alcryn®, this crown fully guarantees the integrity of the movement protecting the mechanism from external influences, since it does not use a classical crown attachment that penetrates to the movement’s heart.
The result is a crown that is virtually impossible to dislodge, yet is easily inserted and removed in the skillful hands of the watchmaker when needed; a longsighted view that is typical of the brand’s philosophy.
Finishing
• Microblasted anglage
• Microblasted-milled section
• Microblasted sinks
• Electroplasma treatment for the baseplate and bridges
• Satin-finished surfaces
• Hand-polished anglage
• Hand-polished sinks
• Burnished sections
• Lapped and polished ends
• Burnished pivots
• Post faces polished
• Concave chamfering with a diamond tool
• Diamond-polished angles
• Circular-finished faces
• Rhodium plating (before cutting the teeth)
Other features
This type of barrel provides the following advantages:
This type of balance wheel represents the ultimate in innovation. It guarantees greater reliability when subjected to shocks or during movement assembly or disassembly, hence better chronometric results over time.
The regulator index is eliminated and a more accurate and repeatable calibration is possible thanks to 4 small, adjustable weights located directly on the balance.
This permits better control of the torque applied to screws during assembly. These screws are therefore unaffected by physical manipulation during assembly or disassembly and age well.