Thanks to their contrasting hues, shapes and materials that all make a serious statement about the idea of fun and light-heartedness, each of the three RM 07-01 Coloured Ceramics variations are totally contemporary in every aspect of their approach. A real respect for watchmaking culture, an innovative approach to cutting-edge materials and pure technicity make this collection sailing definitively away from conventional watch designs.
A bold celebration of colour
The collection borrows inspiration from the 1980s Italian art and architecture movement Memphis Design, while underpinned by the fundamental Richard Mille trademarks of performance and innovation.
Blush Pink
- Skeletonised automatic movement with hours, minutes and adjustable rotor geometry.
- Power reserve : around 50 hours (± 10%)
- Dimensions : 45.66 x 31.40 x 11.85 mm
Microblasted grade 5 titanium with an electroplasma treatment gives great rigidity to the baseplate, as well as precise surface flatness which is essential for the perfect functioning of the gear train. The bridges are also in grade 5 titanium, microblasted and electroplasma treated.
The skeletonised baseplate and the bridges were subjected to separate and extensive validation tests to ensure optimal strength requirements.
This variable-geometry rotor has been incorporated into the calibre to makes it possible to effectively adapt rewinding of the mainspring to the user’s activity level. The setting can be modified by adjusting two weights that can be adjusted and fixed in place by spline screws. The inertia of the movement is increased when the two weights are closer to each other; the barrel then rewinds more quickly. If the weights are positioned at the extremities of the rotor, the inertia is decreased and the barrel winds more slowly.
Rotor specifications
• Heavy external outside edge and heavy edge ring in 5N red gold
• Weight segment in heavy metal
• Automatic OneWay® ceramic winding system with ball bearings
• Bidirectional winding system
Guillochage is a decorative craft that has its origins in the 16th century. In its most authentic form, dial guillochage consists of individual repeating lines, cut by a hand-turned lathe, that intersect and overlap to create a graphic motif. Practitioners of this art, known as guillocheurs, can train for decades before they are considered masters of their craft.
Seen today in watches of classical style, Director of Creation and Development Cécile Guenat considered incorporating this within a Richard Mille watch but with a unique fresh pop of energy. Therefore, in typical Richard Mille fashion, the RM 07-01 Coloured Ceramic models have taken this centuries-old technique and applied it in creative ways that demonstrate the brand’s ability to subvert established ideas.
MOVEMENT CHARACTERISTICS
Movement dimensions: 29.90 x 22.00 mm
Thickness: 4.92 mm
Number of jewels: 25
Balance: CuBe, 4 arms, 4 setting screws, moment of inertia 7.5 mg•cm2, angle of lift 50°
Frequency: 28,800 vph (4 Hz)
Balance spring: AK3
Shock protection: INCABLOC 908.22.211.100 (transparent)
Escapement wheel jewels: Rubifix (transparent)
CASE
This collection is available in three summer-derived colours: blush pink, lavender and powder blue ceramics, shades carefully selected to contrast elegantly with other hues dotting the watches.
Tetragonal Zirconia Polycrystal is a biocompatible ceramic constituted of over 95% zirconia (ZrO2). Its properties include remarkable corrosion resistance, a hardness providing scratch resistance (1,400 Vickers) and toughness superior to that of sapphire, associated with a desirably low density of around 6 g/cm3. The submicron grain size furthermore permits excellent surface finish for a stunning matt effect.
A long and difficult machining and grinding process using diamond tools is necessary to create the complex forms of the bezels. The casebands are made of microblasted white gold with hand-polished pillars.
The three-part case is water resistant to 50 metres ensured by 2 Nitrile O-ring seals. The case is assembled with 12 grade 5 titanium spline screws and abrasion resistant washers in 316L stainless steel.
Finishing
• Microblasted anglage
• Microblasted-milled section
• Microblasted sinks
• Electroplasma treatment for the baseplate and the bridges
• Satin-finished surfaces
• Hand-polished anglage
• Hand-polished sinks
• Burnished sections
• Concave chamfering with a diamond tool
• Diamond-polished angles
• Circular-finished faces
• Rhodium plating (before cutting the teeth)
Other features
This type of barrel provides the following advantages:
The entire going train of the watch, the primary transmitter of power through the movement, utilises a special profile for the teeth of the wheels. Developed specifically for Richard Mille’s in-house calibres, the wheels employ a 20° pressure angle. This system equalises any discrepancies that might arise between the centres of each wheel, for instance, during thermal changes and normal use, and promotes excellent torque transmission to the balance wheel, thus supporting excellent chronometric characteristics.
This permits better control of the torque applied to screws during assembly. These screws are therefore unaffected by physical manipulation during assembly or disassembly and age well.