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The 2026 RM 07-01 Coloured Ceramics collection marks the pinnacle of an aesthetic and technical exploration into colour and form that first began in 2021. True to the spirit of previous editions, these three new RM 07-01 timepieces, each limited to 50 pieces, conclude a unique dialogue between bold modernity and watchmaking tradition, now signed with the brilliance of gem-setting.
Lavender Pink
Every reflection emanating from the new RM 07-01 Coloured Ceramics awakens the memory, brilliantly sealing the creativity of an object that has become truly symbolic. The dials radiate, textures come to life, and colours vibrate as the world undergoes a metamorphosis: the shades compose a dreamlike universe where technical mastery diffracts the ordinary. The diamond, placed upon the material like an eternal snowflake, immortalises this moment.
- Skeletonised automatic movement with hours, minutes and adjustable rotor geometry.
- Power reserve : around 50 hours (± 10%)
- Dimensions : 45.66 x 31.40 x 11.85 mm
Microblasted grade 5 titanium with an electroplasma treatment gives great rigidity to the baseplate, as well as precise surface flatness which is essential for the perfect functioning of the gear train. The bridges are also in grade 5 titanium, microblasted and electroplasma treated.
The skeletonised baseplate and the bridges were subjected to separate and extensive validation tests to ensure optimal strength requirements.
The grey PVD-treated red gold dial combines coloured ceramics details finished to the nearest micron, laser-cut rubber appliqués, and diamond-set components meticulously housed within white gold inserts.
Guillochage is a decorative craft that has its origins in the 16th century. In its most authentic form, dial guillochage consists of individual repeating lines, cut by a hand-turned lathe, that intersect and overlap to create a graphic motif. Practitioners of this art, known as guillocheurs, can train for decades before they are considered masters of their craft.
Seen today in watches of classical style, Director of Creation and Development Cécile Guenat considered incorporating this within a Richard Mille watch but with a unique fresh pop of energy. Therefore, in typical Richard Mille fashion, the RM 07-01 Coloured Ceramic models have taken this centuries-old technique and applied it in creative ways that demonstrate the brand’s ability to subvert established ideas.
VARIABLE-GEOMETRY ROTOR
This variable-geometry rotor has been incorporated into the calibre to makes it possible to effectively adapt rewinding of the mainspring to the user’s activity level. The setting can be modified by adjusting two weights that can be adjusted and fixed in place by spline screws. The inertia of the movement is increased when the two weights are closer to each other; the barrel then rewinds more quickly. If the weights are positioned at the extremities of the rotor, the inertia is decreased and the barrel winds more slowly.
Rotor specifications
• Heavy external outside edge and heavy edge ring in 5N red gold
• Weight segment in heavy metal
• Automatic OneWay® ceramic winding system with ball bearings
• Bidirectional winding system
MOVEMENT CHARACTERISTICS
Movement dimensions: 29.90 x 22.00 mm
Thickness: 4.92 mm
Number of jewels: 25
Balance: CuBe, 4 arms, 4 setting screws, moment of inertia 7.5 mg•cm2, angle of lift 50°
Frequency: 28,800 vph (4 Hz)
Balance spring: AK3
Shock protection: INCABLOC 908.22.211.100 (transparent)
Escapement wheel jewels: Rubifix (transparent)
CASE
The collection is available in three ceramic colours: blush pink, lavender pink, and powder blue. While chosen for its aesthetic qualities, TZP (Tetragonal Zirconia Polycrystal) ceramic also meets rigorous performance standards. Its stability, chromatic intensity, and resilience ensure that its brilliance remains undiminished over time.
The gem-setting of these bezels represents one of the collection’s highlights—a particularly complex undertaking given the extreme hardness of the material. The aesthetic sign of the mitraillage requires absolute precision, while the gold prongs and stones, delicately inserted by hand, perpetuate the exceptional savoir-faire unique to Richard Mille.
The polished white gold casebands, featuring satin-finished pillars, are also illuminated by a variety of stones. The RM 07-01 Blush Pink combines diamonds with yellow and blue sapphires, while the RM 07-01 Powder Blue pairs diamonds with pink sapphires and tsavorites. Meanwhile, the RM 07-01 Lavender Pink reveals a vibrant interplay of diamonds, orange sapphires, and rubies.
Beyond the aesthetic statement alone, the rigorous technical standards and contemporary vision, deeply respectful of watchmaking traditions, evident in these mastered harmonies celebrate an undeniable creative audacity.
Finishing
• Microblasted anglage
• Microblasted-milled section
• Microblasted sinks
• Electroplasma treatment for the baseplate and the bridges
• Satin-finished surfaces
• Hand-polished anglage
• Hand-polished sinks
• Burnished sections
• Concave chamfering with a diamond tool
• Diamond-polished angles
• Circular-finished faces
• Rhodium plating (before cutting the teeth)
Other features
This type of barrel provides the following advantages:
The entire going train of the watch, the primary transmitter of power through the movement, utilises a special profile for the teeth of the wheels. Developed specifically for Richard Mille’s in-house calibres, the wheels employ a 20° pressure angle. This system equalises any discrepancies that might arise between the centres of each wheel, for instance, during thermal changes and normal use, and promotes excellent torque transmission to the balance wheel, thus supporting excellent chronometric characteristics.
This permits better control of the torque applied to screws during assembly. These screws are therefore unaffected by physical manipulation during assembly or disassembly and age well.