BASEPLATE AND BRIDGES IN GRADE 5 TITANIUM

The new CRMA9 in-house movement, specially developed for this watch, is a masterpiece of skeletonized titanium engineering. By maximizing the influx of light through the complex openings in its structure, The multiple meticulously chamfered apertures showcase precision craftsmanship.



The accuracy of the lines and the effectiveness of the components. are the key principles of this movement, with a microblasted grey electroplasma treated titanium baseplate occupying the entire visible surface of the watch. Only the motion-work bridge stands out with its contrasting black PVD treatment.On the back, the microblasted grade 5 titanium bridges, also electroplasma-treated, enhance the complexity of the calibre while concealing most of the involute-profile gear train and the variable-inertia balance. Like the baseplate, all these structural elements have undergone rigorous aging and shock-resistance testing to withstand everyday wear.



