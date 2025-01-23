Collections
The new RM 16-02 Automatic Extraflat boldly reinterprets the brand's well-established aesthetic codes, showcasing a resolutely brutalist style with its straight lines and monolithic structure. An apparent simplicity conceals notable technical sophistications.
Purity of lines
The RM 16-02 Automatic Extraflat not only impresses with its technical prowess but also captivates with its unique aesthetics. Its rectangular shape, simple and precise, embodies the harmony of geometry and the legacy of Richard Mille.
RM 16-02 Automatic Winding Extraflat
Skeletonised automatic winding movement with hours and minutes.
Around 50 hours (± 10%).
The new CRMA9 in-house movement, specially developed for this watch, is a masterpiece of skeletonized titanium engineering. By maximizing the influx of light through the complex openings in its structure, The multiple meticulously chamfered apertures showcase precision craftsmanship.
The accuracy of the lines and the effectiveness of the components. are the key principles of this movement, with a microblasted grey electroplasma treated titanium baseplate occupying the entire visible surface of the watch. Only the motion-work bridge stands out with its contrasting black PVD treatment.On the back, the microblasted grade 5 titanium bridges, also electroplasma-treated, enhance the complexity of the calibre while concealing most of the involute-profile gear train and the variable-inertia balance. Like the baseplate, all these structural elements have undergone rigorous aging and shock-resistance testing to withstand everyday wear.
The free-sprung balance offers better reliability in the event of shocks, movement assembly or disassembly, and also guarantees better chronometric results over time. The regulator index is eliminated, and a more accurate and repeatable calibration is possible thanks to 4 small adjustable weights located directly on the balance.
ROTOR IN PLATINUM
By using a platinum rotor with the OneWay® winding system and ceramic ball bearings, the barrel can be efficiently wound while maintaining the compact dimensions of this extraflat, skeletonised movement.
MOVEMENT CHARACTERISTICS
Movement dimensions: 26.00 x 31.25 mm
Thickness: 4.12 mm
Number of jewels: 25
Balance: CuBe, 4 arms, 4 setting screws, moment of inertia 7.5 mg•cm2, angle of lift 50°
Frequency: 28,800 vph (4 Hz)
Balance spring: AK3
Shock protection: INCABLOC 908.22.211.100 (transparent)
CASE
The RM 16-02 case is a new interpretation of the rectangular shape with its own distinct identity in the Richard Mille collection. It retains the same wrist-fitting curvature and taper, an ergonomic fit specific to Richard Mille and suitable for all occasions. The watch continues the meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail that the Brand is known for, requiring a vast number of calculations and machining operations for its three main components: the bezel, caseband and caseback
The design and execution of the watch demonstrate a holistic approach to conception of the movement, case and dial. As a result, everything has been constructed according to extremely rigorous specifications. For example, a casing ring is no longer used, and the movement is mounted on chassis mounting rubbers (ISO SW) fixed by titanium screws. This illustrates the emphasis placed on uncompromising high quality.
The tripartite case is water resistant to 30 metres, ensured by three Nitrile O-ring seals. It is assembled using 12 grade 5 titanium spline screws and abrasion-resistant washers in 316L stainless steel.
DIAL
The RM 16-02 dial is a mesmerizing feature, with its indices following a wire decal that resembles Ariadne's thread, guiding the way through the intricate maze of the movement's skeleton. As they navigate this complex framework, the indices not only mark the hours but also accentuate the bold, architectural design of this exceptional timepiece.
Finishing
• Microblasted anglage
• Microblasted milled sections
• Microblasted sinks
• Grey and black electroplasma treatment for the baseplate, hand-drawn after treatment
• Lapped and polished ends
• Burnished pivots
• Post faces polished
• Hand-polished bevelling
• Hand-polished locking section
• Concave chamfering with a diamond tool
• Diamond-polished angles
• Circular-finished faces
• Rhodium plating (before cutting the teeth)
• Minimal corrections applied to the wheels in order to preserve geometry and performance.
Other features
This type of barrel provides the following advantages:
The entire going train of the watch, the primary transmitter of power to the movement, utilises a special profile for the teeth of the wheels. The wheels use a 20˚ pressure angle. This system equalises any discrepancies that might arise between the centres of each wheel, for instance during thermal changes and normal use, and promotes an excellent transmission of torque to the balance wheel, thus supporting superior chronometric results.
This permits better control of torque applied to screws during assembly. These screws are therefore unaffected by physical manipulation during assembly or disassembly and age well.