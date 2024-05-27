Collections
Flashback. In 2010, the RM 027 Tourbillon was born as the answer to a challenge. It proved the prelude to an exciting adventure, the quest for remarkable lightness and superlative performance. With the RM 27-05 Flying Tourbillon Rafael Nadal, this Richard Mille saga has reached a climactic conclusion. The watch weighs 11,5 grams excluding its strap and can withstand a g-force of 14,000, for a two-fold record for a manual winding tourbillon watch.
"My relationship with Richard Mille, the company, as well as Richard as a person, has undoubtedly been a pillar of my sports career since 2010. They have supported me in all circumstances, and I hope that this bond will continue for many more years. Richard Mille is not just a simple partner: he has never stopped being by my side, in good times and in difficult ones. Today, after these 14 years, they are part of my family and my life."
Rafa Nadal
LIGHT IS RIGHT
The RM 27-05 holds the record of lightness for the brand, weighing 11,5 grams and standing as the world’s lightest and most resilient mechanical tourbillon watch ever made.
RM 27-05 Manual Winding Flying Tourbillon Rafael Nadal
Manual winding tourbillon movement with hours and minutes.
Limited edition of 80 pieces.
Around 55 hours (± 10%).
The baseplate and bridges are crafted of microblasted and PVD-treated grade 5 titanium, a biocompatible, highly corrosion resistant and remarkably rigid alloy, which enables the gear train to function effortlessly. The alloy is 90% grade 5 titanium, 6% aluminium and 4% vanadium. This combination further increases the material’s mechanical properties, which explains its frequent use in the aerospace, aeronautics and automotive industries.
The V-shaped gear train bridge is machined from Carbon TPT®, a material consisting of multiple layers of parallel carbon filaments impregnated with resin then stacked with a 45° shift between layers. It is then heated to 120°C at a pressure of 6 bars before machining. Carbon TPT® is renowned for its excellent resistance to microcracks and splits.
Associating titanium and Carbon TPT® in the calibre confer great rigidity on the whole assembly, as well as the precise surface flatness essential for perfect functioning of the gear train.
This ultraflat and ultralight calibre, with a total weight of 3.79 grams, was subjected to separate and extensive validation tests to ensure it met rigorous optimal strength requirements. Engineered for the extraordinary, the RM 27-05 stands as a paragon of resistance, effortlessly withstanding shocks beyond 14,000 g's, a testament to its unparalleled robustness.
FLYING TOURBILLON WITH VARIABLE-INERTIA BALANCE
The flying tourbillon sets itself apart for its unique single-sided mounting, doing away with the conventional upper bridge. This distinctive design not only grants an unimpeded view of its complex workings but also trims down overall weight.
The tourbillon’s free-sprung balance offers better reliability in the event of shocks or movement assembly and disassembly, while guaranteeing better chronometric results over an extended period of time. The regulator index is eliminated, and a more accurate and repeatable calibration is possible thanks to 4 small, adjustable weights located directly on the balance.
FAST-ROTATING FLYING BARREL (5.2 hours per revolution)
The fast-rotating flying barrel used in the RM 27-05 provides the following advantages:
- The phenomenon of periodic internal mainspring adhesion is significantly diminished, thereby increasing performance.
- Provision of an excellent mainspring delta curve with an ideal power reserve/performance and regularity ratio.
WINDING-BARREL TEETH AND THIRD-WHEEL PINION WITH CENTRAL INVOLUTE PROFILE
The central involute profile of the winding-barrel teeth and pinion provides an optimal pressure angle of 20°. This promotes effective rotary motion and compensates for possible variations in the engagement of the going train, thus ensuring excellent torque transmission with a distinct improvement in performance.
SIMULATIONS
Never before has a Richard Mille watch undergone such extreme validation tests before being worn by Rafa. 3D simulations on deformation to the tomographic study of the watch after multiple shock phases up to 5000g have confirmed that the RM 27-05 is a symbol of pure performance. The alliance between cutting-edge technology, technicality, and the demands of high-level sport.
FINISHING
The front and hidden back of the calibre are fully hand-finished. Microblasting, polishing, beveling, and circular finishing on the involute profile wheels demonstrate the Brand's desire to offer a movement that is formidable both mechanically and aesthetically.
This is further accentuated by the striking presence of the large Carbon TPT® curved bridge that highlights the calibre and its 5N PVD treated barrel and tourbillon.
MOVEMENT CHARACTERISTICS
Movement dimensions: 32.75 x 28.95 mm
Thickness: 2.12 mm
Tourbillon diameter: 10.30 mm
Balance diameter: 9.00 mm
Jewels: 22
Balance: Glucydur®, with 2 arms and 4 setting weights, moment of inertia 11.50 mg•cm2, angle of lift 53°
Frequency: 3 Hz (21,600 vph)
Balance spring: elinvar by Nivarox®
Shock absorbers: KIF Elastor KE 160 B28
Barrel shaft: nickel-free Chronifer® (DIN x 46 Cr 13 + S) with the following characteristics: stainless - antimagnetic - suitable for tempering
11,5 GRAMS OF ABSOLUTE TOUGHNESS
The ingenuity of the RM 27-05 lies in the alliance between the technical movement and casing offices. The calibre rests on the caseback, without screws, on protrusions directly machined into the case. Supported like this, the bezel and the flange firmly hold it against the caseback. The movement contributes to the rigidity of the case and vice versa.
MONOBLOC CASE IN CARBON TPT® B.4
The RM 27-05 incorporates Carbon TPT® B.4, a new material at Richard Mille developed on the basis of Carbon TPT®. Initially used in Formula 1, its role in construction of the RM 27-05 is the culmination of five years’ R&D by our Swiss partner, the composite specialist North Thin Ply Technology (NTPT™).
The production of Carbon TPT® B4 is the same production process as Carbon TPT®. Hundreds of layers or parallel carbon filaments no more than 50 microns across are impregnated with an all-new high-performance resin, then stacked using a machine unique to NTPT™ that modifies the fibres’ orientation by 70° between layers. This specific weave optimises the material’s strength-to-weight ratio when machined. The composite is then heated to 120° at a pressure of 6 bars for subsequent machining at Richard Mille.
Carbon TPT® B.4 is an optimised anisotropic material. Compared to standard Carbon TPT®, this new composite is 4% denser, its fibres are 15% stiffer, and the resin is 30% more resistant. These qualities make it possible to machine thinner pieces for the case and thus lighten the whole without loss of rigidity—as, for instance, on the monobloc caseback.
Finishing
• Hand-polished bevelling
• Microblasted milled sections
• Hand-drawn or polished outer faces
• 5N gold coatings
• Microblasted surfaces
• Satin-finished surfaces
• Hand-polished bevelling
• Hand-drawn surfaces
• Circular finished faces
• Hand-polished bevelling
• Sunray finishing
• Rhodium-plating (before cutting the teeth)
• Minimal corrections applied to the wheels in order to preserve geometry and performance
Other features
This device permits a profitable winding gain (around 20%), especially during the winding start. It is also helpful in the even distribution of the mainspring’s internal tension.
Lightweight PMMA polymer with scratch-resistant coating. The exceptional transparency of this composite makes the application of an anti-glare coating unnecessary.
Thickness: 1.20 mm; 0.30 mm at the edges
This permits better control of the torque applied to screws during assembly. These screws are therefore unaffected by physical manipulation during assembly or disassembly and age well.