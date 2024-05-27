MONOBLOC CASE IN CARBON TPT® B.4

The RM 27-05 incorporates Carbon TPT® B.4, a new material at Richard Mille developed on the basis of Carbon TPT®. Initially used in Formula 1, its role in construction of the RM 27-05 is the culmination of five years’ R&D by our Swiss partner, the composite specialist North Thin Ply Technology (NTPT™).



The production of Carbon TPT® B4 is the same production process as Carbon TPT®. Hundreds of layers or parallel carbon filaments no more than 50 microns across are impregnated with an all-new high-performance resin, then stacked using a machine unique to NTPT™ that modifies the fibres’ orientation by 70° between layers. This specific weave optimises the material’s strength-to-weight ratio when machined. The composite is then heated to 120° at a pressure of 6 bars for subsequent machining at Richard Mille.



