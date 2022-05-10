CASE

The design and execution of the watch demonstrate a comprehensive conceptual approach to the movement, case and dial. As a result, everything has been constructed according to extremely rigorous specifications.



The bezel and caseback are made from pink and white Quartz TPT®, while the caseband combines Carbon TPT® and pink Quartz TPT® layers.



Carbon TPT® and Quartz TPT® are exclusive material to the brand in watchmaking with a unique appearance. Their remarkable surface displays extremely regular yet totally unique striations, as they are composed of multiple layers of parallel filaments obtained by dividing carbon fibres or silica threads.



In the case of Quartz TPT®, the silica layers, no thicker than 45 microns, are saturated in a pink matrix developed



specially for Richard Mille and woven on a dedicated machine that modifies the direction of the weft by 45° between pink tinted and white silica layers, or between pink-tinted silica and Carbon TPT® layers.



The tripartite drawn-out case shape prevents the torque limiting crown from rubbing against the wearer’s wrist.



The case is water resistant to 50 metres, ensured by two Nitrile O-ring seals and assembled using 20 grade 5 titanium spline screws and abrasion-resistant washers in 316L stainless steel.