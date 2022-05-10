Collections
Golf is an excellent testing ground for Mille’s watches because it is a sport that requires physical strength. On the wrist of a very great hitter like Bubba Watson, a watch must be able to withstand the stresses of hard stops and drastic accelerations… These were all part of the considerations when designing the RM 38-02 — but not only…!
‘I have been pushing Richard for a pink watch for ten years and here it is!’ said Bubba Watson on seeing the RM 38-02 Tourbillon for the first time.
tailored for ultra-performance
The RM 38-02 Tourbillon Bubba Watson is the fourth watch of the collection bearing Bubba’s name over the sportsman’s 10 years with the Richard Mille family. Produced in a numbered limited edition of 50 pieces, it is pretty much the watchmaking equivalent of a hole in one.
RM 38-02 Manual Winding Tourbillon
Manual winding tourbillon movement with hours and minutes.
Limited edition of 50 pieces
Around 70 hours (± 10%).
The baseplate is machined from Carbon TPT®. This material consists of multiple layers of parallel filaments obtained by separating carbon threads. With a maximum thickness of 30 microns, the Carbon TPT® layers are saturated with resin then piled onto a special machine that modifies the orientation of the fibres between each layer by 45°. Once heated to 120°C and subjected to a pressure of 6 bars, the Carbon TPT® is machined at Richard Mille’s parts factory. Carbon TPT® is renowned for its excellent resistance to microcracks and splits.
The skeletonised Carbon TPT® baseplate is a significant feat of machining. A master component of the RM 38-02, it was subjected to a full battery of extreme tests prior to approval in order to optimise its mechanical properties.
The bridges are in PVD-treated grade 5 titanium, a biocompatible, highly corrosion-resistant and remarkably rigid alloy which enables the gear train to function effortlessly. The alloy is 90% titanium, 6% aluminium and 4% vanadium. This combination further increases the material’s mechanical properties, which explains its frequent use in the aerospace, aeronautics and automobile industries. Like the baseplate, the bridges were subjected to intensive and comprehensive testing in order to optimise their resistance properties.
Considering that a golf ball today undergoes an acceleration of up to 50,000 g’s, it was critical to ensure that the RM 38-02 could withstand shocks of no less than 10,000 g’s. These volumes are staggering at the scale of a calibre of only 9.19 mm thick. The engineers paid particular attention to its size, delivering both a strong architectural dimension, which expresses its complexity and the compactness necessary for its shock resistance.
FREE-SPRUNG BALANCE WITH VARIABLE INERTIA
This mechanism guarantees greater reliability when subjected to shock and also during movement assembly or disassembly, hence better chronometric results over time.
The regulator index is eliminated and a more accurate and repeatable calibration is possible thanks to 4 small, adjustable screws located directly on the balance.
WINDING-BARREL TEETH AND THIRD-WHEEL PINION WITH CENTRAL INVOLUTE PROFILE
The central involute profile of the winding-barrel teeth and pinion provides an optimal pressure angle of 20°. This promotes effective rotary motion and compensates for possible variations in the engagement of the going train, thus ensuring excellent torque transmission with a distinct improvement in performance.
MOVEMENT CHARACTERISTICS
Movement dimensions: 29.52 x 30.84 mm
Thickness: 9.19 mm
Tourbillon diameter: 10.90 mm
Balance wheel diameter: 9.12 mm
Number of jewels: 21
Balance: Glucydur®, 2 arms and 4 setting screws, moment of inertia 11.50 mg•cm2, angle of lift 53º
Frequency: 21,600 vph (3 Hz)
Balance spring: elinvar by Nivarox®
Shock protection: KIF Elastor KE 160 B28
Barrel shaft: nickel-free Chronifer® (DIN x 46 Cr 13 + S) with the following characteristics: stainless – antimagnetic – suitable for tempering
CASE
The design and execution of the watch demonstrate a comprehensive conceptual approach to the movement, case and dial. As a result, everything has been constructed according to extremely rigorous specifications.
The bezel and caseback are made from pink and white Quartz TPT®, while the caseband combines Carbon TPT® and pink Quartz TPT® layers.
Carbon TPT® and Quartz TPT® are exclusive material to the brand in watchmaking with a unique appearance. Their remarkable surface displays extremely regular yet totally unique striations, as they are composed of multiple layers of parallel filaments obtained by dividing carbon fibres or silica threads.
In the case of Quartz TPT®, the silica layers, no thicker than 45 microns, are saturated in a pink matrix developed
specially for Richard Mille and woven on a dedicated machine that modifies the direction of the weft by 45° between pink tinted and white silica layers, or between pink-tinted silica and Carbon TPT® layers.
The tripartite drawn-out case shape prevents the torque limiting crown from rubbing against the wearer’s wrist.
The case is water resistant to 50 metres, ensured by two Nitrile O-ring seals and assembled using 20 grade 5 titanium spline screws and abrasion-resistant washers in 316L stainless steel.
TORQUE-LIMITING CROWN
This security system prevents accidental overwinding of the watch, which can cause damage to the winding stem or place extreme pressure on the barrel spring.
Finishing
- Baseplate in Carbon TPT®
- Bridges in micro-blasted grade 5 titanium
- Anglage and polishing by hand
- Sapphire-blasted milled sections
- Straight-line grain finish of the upper surfaces
- Polished sinks
- Sapphire-blasted surfaces
- Satin-finished surfaces
- Anglage and polishing by hand
- Straight-line grain finish of the upper surfaces
- Polished sinks
- Concave chamfering with a diamond tool
- Circular-smoothed faces
- Rhodium plating (before cutting the teeth)
- Minimal corrections applied to the wheels in order to preserve geometry and performance
Other features
This type of barrel provides the following advantages:
This device permits a profitable winding gain (circa 20%), especially during the winding start. It is also helpful in evenly distributing the mainspring’s internal tension.
This permits better control of the torque applied to screws during assembly. These screws are therefore unaffected by physical manipulation during assembly or disassembly and age well.