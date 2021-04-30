It took Richard Mille's casing department an unprecedented 2,800 hours spread over 18 months to perfect the lines. Like the Speedtail, the watch’s lines mimics the form of a water droplet while bezel indentations evoke the bonnet openings, and pushers that recalled the air outlets behind the front wheels.



Due to the unprecedented complexity of the design, five prototypes were created before the optimum shape was achieved. The challenge lay in the fact that the case is significantly wider at 12 o'clock than at 6 o'clock, with a further taper between the titanium bezel and caseback, which are separated by a caseband made from Carbon TPT® and unequal length titanium pillars.



