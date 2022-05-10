The baseplate supports grade 5 titanium bridges giving the movement powerful dynamics. The open-work bridge incorporates two tubes that pass through the movement on either side. In grade 5 titanium and hand painted in the coveted pink colour, they further accentuate the general lines of the calibre. The colour is a nod to Bubba’s iconic Ping driver, and brings subtle touches of pink inside the movement. This colour is also present on the back of the calibre on a monumental micro-perforated bridge, echoing the pattern on the of Bubba’s driver when competing. The assembly of these PVD-treated bridges does not allow the watchmaker even the slightest of error. A clumsy gesture, the merest scratch on a part, and the component is simply binned.