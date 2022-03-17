Many details referred to the Asano clan, a family that symbolizes the bushido spirit. The chief of the family domain in the 18th century, Asano Naganori, was also the lord of the 47 ronin who avenged his death before following him into the afterworld. Their Kamon, or clan heraldic sign is proudly featured on the tourbillon, at six o’clock. The crown, crafted in titanium, Carbon TPT® and polished 3N yellow gold, bears the motif of a Japanese maple leaf, a symbol of the seasons as well as of grace, beauty and the brevity of life.