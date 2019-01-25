The RM 001 is the pre-series of what would become the RM 002, then RM 003 etc. It served as the full-scale laboratory for Richard Mille and Renaud & Papi and the technical solutions chosen by their design office. It laid the foundations for what would become the brand and also imposed lines instantly recognised by thousands today.



He broke away from all that was technically done at the time, the architecture of the tourbillon movement was designed for optimal maintenance and extreme shock resistance. Case and movement were conceived simultaneously without any casing ring mounting. This design was quite unique at this time. A time when the tourbillon regulator was also considered as a fragile organ, impossible to wear out of special occasions.