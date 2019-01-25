Collections
Calibre RM002-V1
Manual winding tourbillon movement with hours, minutes, function selector, power-reserve and torque indicators.
The serial production model of the first RM 001 prototype, the RM 002 immediately exhibits the aesthetic vocabulary used to produce its horological architecture. Stripping away the conventional opaque dial and opening up the case back through transparent sapphire within the broad, curvaceous bezels reveals the architectural interior in its entirety. The 3D effect can be observed from every angle. The RM 002-V1 inaugurated the world’s first use of a function selector.
ARCAP® for center bridges with ribs ensure a better rigidity, grade 5 titanium for the tourbillon bridge, variable-inertia balance mounted on ceramic pivots and shock absorbers, central involute profile, power reserve and torque indicators, the first function indicator are all terms which are familiar to insiders today, but almost 20 years ago, when the spec sheet of this watch was presented, it was difficult to navigate.
Everyone can feel the magnitude of the achievement, highlighted too by fully-visible mechanics, not masked by a dial but, on the contrary, totally visible to show the degree of finishing, details and all the complexity and technicality of the calibre RM002-V1.
The design and execution of the watch demonstrates a complete conceptual approach to the movement, case and dial. As a result, everything has been constructed according to an extremely rigorous specification, in the manner of the analytical engineering methods used in the design of Formula 1 racing cars where the chassis and the engine are developed in complete harmony.
For example, a casing ring is no longer used and the movement is mounted on chassis mounting rubbers (ISO SW) fixed by 4 titanium screws. Features such as these are evidence of uncompromising workmanship. The tripartite case is water resistant to 50 meters, ensured by three Nitril O-ring seals. The case is assembled with 12 spline screws in grade 5 titanium