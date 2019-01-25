Everyone can feel the magnitude of the achievement, highlighted too by fully-visible mechanics, not masked by a dial but, on the contrary, totally visible to show the degree of finishing, details and all the complexity and technicality of the calibre RM002-V1.







The design and execution of the watch demonstrates a complete conceptual approach to the movement, case and dial. As a result, everything has been constructed according to an extremely rigorous specification, in the manner of the analytical engineering methods used in the design of Formula 1 racing cars where the chassis and the engine are developed in complete harmony.







For example, a casing ring is no longer used and the movement is mounted on chassis mounting rubbers (ISO SW) fixed by 4 titanium screws. Features such as these are evidence of uncompromising workmanship. The tripartite case is water resistant to 50 meters, ensured by three Nitril O-ring seals. The case is assembled with 12 spline screws in grade 5 titanium