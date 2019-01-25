Collections
Calibre RM003-V1
Manual winding tourbillon movement with hours, minutes, dual time zone indicator, function selector, power-reserve and torque indicators.
The brand has always believed that fine watchmaking should open itself up to the world and to a broad spectrum of disciplines. It should be both sophisticated and practical, easy to use, and comfortable on the wrist.
The baseplate and the bridges of the RM 003-V1 are crafted from grade 5 titanium, a biocompatible, highly corrosion-resistant and remarkably rigid alloy, which enables the gear train to function effortlessly. Its alloy, 90% titanium, 6% aluminium and 4% vanadium, further increases the material’s mechanical properties, which explains its frequent use in the aerospace, aeronautics and automobile industries.
Its baseplate was optimised to achieve an extreme weight/resistance ratio and was subjected to intensive and complete validation tests to optimise its resistance capacities.
Almost similar in design and layout to the RM 002, the RM 003 however differs with the addition of a second time zone disk at its center, technically extremely complex but also very user-friendly. This dual time zone is easily and quickly adjusted using the handsomely finished pusher situated at 9 o’clock. Each press adds an extra hour to the time zone.
The design and execution of the entire watch bears witness to a holistic approach to conception of the movement, case and dial.
As a result, everything has been constructed according to extremely rigorous specifications, similar to the analytical engineering methods used in the design of Formula 1 racing cars, where the chassis and engine are developed in complete harmony. For example, a casing ring is no longer used, and the movement is mounted on chassis mounting rubbers (ISO SW) fixed by 4 titanium screws. Features such as these are evidence of uncompromising workmanship.
The tripartite case is water resistant to 50 metres, ensured by 2 Nitrile O-ring seals. The case is assembled with 12 spline screws in grade 5 titanium and abrasion-resistant washers in 316L stainless steel.