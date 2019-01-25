Menu

2002

RM 003-V1

Tourbillon Dual Time Zone

Calibre RM003-V1

Manual winding tourbillon movement with hours, minutes, dual time zone indicator, function selector, power-reserve and torque indicators.

richard-mille-rm-003-v1-tourbillon-18696

The brand has always believed that fine watchmaking should open itself up to the world and to a broad spectrum of disciplines. It should be both sophisticated and practical, easy to use, and comfortable on the wrist.

The baseplate and the bridges of the RM 003-V1 are crafted from grade 5 titanium, a biocompatible, highly corrosion-resistant and remarkably rigid alloy, which enables the gear train to function effortlessly. Its alloy, 90% titanium, 6% aluminium and 4% vanadium, further increases the material’s mechanical properties, which explains its frequent use in the aerospace, aeronautics and automobile industries.

Its baseplate was optimised to achieve an extreme weight/resistance ratio and was subjected to intensive and complete validation tests to optimise its resistance capacities.

richard-mille-rm-003-v1-tourbillon-18697

Almost similar in design and layout to the RM 002, the RM 003 however differs with the addition of a second time zone disk at its center, technically extremely complex but also very user-friendly. This dual time zone is easily and quickly adjusted using the handsomely finished pusher situated at 9 o’clock. Each press adds an extra hour to the time zone.

The design and execution of the entire watch bears witness to a holistic approach to conception of the movement, case and dial.

As a result, everything has been constructed according to extremely rigorous specifications, similar to the analytical engineering methods used in the design of Formula 1 racing cars, where the chassis and engine are developed in complete harmony. For example, a casing ring is no longer used, and the movement is mounted on chassis mounting rubbers (ISO SW) fixed by 4 titanium screws. Features such as these are evidence of uncompromising workmanship.

The tripartite case is water resistant to 50 metres, ensured by 2 Nitrile O-ring seals. The case is assembled with 12 spline screws in grade 5 titanium and abrasion-resistant washers in 316L stainless steel.

