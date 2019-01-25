The brand has always believed that fine watchmaking should open itself up to the world and to a broad spectrum of disciplines. It should be both sophisticated and practical, easy to use, and comfortable on the wrist.



The baseplate and the bridges of the RM 003-V1 are crafted from grade 5 titanium, a biocompatible, highly corrosion-resistant and remarkably rigid alloy, which enables the gear train to function effortlessly. Its alloy, 90% titanium, 6% aluminium and 4% vanadium, further increases the material’s mechanical properties, which explains its frequent use in the aerospace, aeronautics and automobile industries.



Its baseplate was optimised to achieve an extreme weight/resistance ratio and was subjected to intensive and complete validation tests to optimise its resistance capacities.