Another unique aspect of the RM 008-V1 (and many other watches in the Richard Mille collection) is the fact that nearly every part of the movement is viewable and naked to the eye, since it is not ‘layered’ in the traditional way. For the watchmaker involved in its assembly, the RM 008-V1 still demands a state of utter calm and nerves of steel during its production. One single microscopic scratch on the face of a pinion, or one tiny false movement of the watchmaker’s hand, can mean that weeks of work must be disassembled and rebuilt all over again. This means that as the watch progresses ever closer towards its final completion, the greater the stress is upon the watchmaker.