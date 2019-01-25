The modern architecture of its split seconds chronograph allows a coherent and rational arrangement of each constituent part, avoiding unnecessary complexity and permitting the best possible use of the functions thanks to technical solutions.



For example, research was conducted into the geometric design of the column wheels that control the different levers, in order to ensure the perfect, long-term, stable and simultaneous functioning of the chronograph mechanism, a feature that is essential for a high-performance chronograph.



Furthermore, the development of a new generation of split-seconds components has lowered the energy consumption of this function by as much as 50% by reducing friction on the spindle. Like the prevention of jumping in the chronograph seconds hand, this was achieved by research focused on the working of the split-seconds arms.