Calibre RM004-V1
Manual winding movement with hours, minutes, seconds, split-seconds chronograph, 30-minute totaliser, power-reserve, torque and function indicators.
The RM 004 is one of the new generation of chronograph design in the most inspiring and challenging watch category. Its characteristics embody the rugged mechanical beauty of F1, unique performance characteristics and exceptional rarity.
The RM 004 calibre is made up of an astounding 383 components of which 230 are totally unique. A number of these parts cannot even be seen with the naked eye. This makes it an extremely complicated movement in terms of parts control (trueness of dimensions to specifications), finishing, polishing, assembling and adjusting. Technically, the movement of an RM 004 represents a challenging and quite delicate work.
Its baseplate is in grade 5 titanium, a biocompatible, highly corrosion-resistant and remarkably rigid alloy composed of 90% titanium, 6% aluminium and 4% vanadium. This combination further increases the material’s mechanical properties, which explains its frequent use in the aerospace, aeronautics and automobile industries.
The modern architecture of its split seconds chronograph allows a coherent and rational arrangement of each constituent part, avoiding unnecessary complexity and permitting the best possible use of the functions thanks to technical solutions.
For example, research was conducted into the geometric design of the column wheels that control the different levers, in order to ensure the perfect, long-term, stable and simultaneous functioning of the chronograph mechanism, a feature that is essential for a high-performance chronograph.
Furthermore, the development of a new generation of split-seconds components has lowered the energy consumption of this function by as much as 50% by reducing friction on the spindle. Like the prevention of jumping in the chronograph seconds hand, this was achieved by research focused on the working of the split-seconds arms.
Assembling the movement is highly complicated and there are only a few watchmakers who have the knowledge and experience to carry out this work. That is why only a few RM 004 were built each year.