In 2004, Richard Mille introduced its first automatic model, the RM 005, with a semi-instantaneous date-change.



The tremendous difficulty with the RM 005 was creating the titanium baseplate. The brand had to research and invest in the right type of tools to produce it. The challenge was not simply designing these baseplates, but also the methods required in their production. The watchmakers had to be extremely careful not to mark the PVD treatment while assembling the movement. It was a stiff challenge with a high rejection rate but this is part of the brand’s identity: no concessions, ever.