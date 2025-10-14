Collections
An ode to travel in horological form, the RM 63-02 Automatic Worldtimer takes an elegant and eminently Richard Mille approach to a technical complication transcending time and place. The ingenious time-zone setting mechanism enables its user to instantly determine the local time at any desired spot, making this new watch a precious ally for frequent travellers.
A quest for simplicity
The most remarkable feature of the RM 63-02 lies in its reinterpretation of the world-timer complication. Unlike traditional versions, which employ a crown or pushers to adjust the time, Richard Mille’s movement and casing engineers joined forces to position this function directly on a rotating bezel.
RM 63-02 AUTOMATIC WORLDTIMER
Automatic winding movement with hours, minutes, oversize date and universal 24-hour time display.
Limited edition of 100 pieces
Around 50 hours (± 10%).
Microblasted grade 5 titanium with electroplasma treatment confers great rigidity on the whole assembly, as well as the precise surface flatness essential for perfect functioning of the gear train.
The skeletonised baseplate and bridges were subjected to intensive and complete validation tests to optimise their resistance capacities.
Thanks to the microblasted 5N red gold bezel mounted on ball bearings, a traveller may select a city with a simple twist to instantly enter the desired time zone. A wheel integrated into the bezel and connected to the hour-wheel simultaneously adjusts the local time to that of the city at 12 o’clock and updates the time for the 23 other cities on the bezel. The time anywhere is easily read thanks to a graduated inner flange with 24 hour-markers. Theis two-tone disc in rose and burgundy distinguishes day from night while automatically adjusting each time zone.
OVERSIZE DATE DISPLAY
Semi-instantaneous, horizontally placed below 12 o’clock.
FUNCTION SELECTOR
A pusher located at 4 o’clock allows one to select the neutral, winding and hand-setting functions with a simple press, in a manner similar to a car’s gearbox.
An aperture located at 4 o’clock shows the function selected: N (Neutral) - W (Winding) - H (Hand Setting).
GEAR-TEETH PROFILE
The entire going train of the watch, the primary transmitter of power to the movement, utilises a special profile for the teeth of the wheels. The wheels use a 20˚ pressure angle. This system equalises any discrepancies that might arise between the centres of each wheel, for instance during thermal changes and normal use, and promotes an excellent transmission of torque to the balance wheel, thus supporting superior chronometric results.
MOVEMENT CHARACTERISTICS
Movement diameter: 33.80 mm
Thickness: 7.73 mm
Number of jewels: 37
Balance: CuBe, 4 arms, 4 setting weights, moment of inertia 7.5 mg•cm2, angle of lift 50°
Frequency: 28,800 vph (4 Hz)
Balance spring / Spiral: AK 3
Shock protection: INCABLOC 908.22.211.100 (transparent)
Escapement wheel jewels: Rubifix (transparent)
CASE
The RM 63-02 features a round 47 x 13.45 mm case milled from satin-finished 5N red gold with polished bevels, paired with a grade 5 titanium caseband whose finishes echo the front. It’s a silhouette designed for ease of use and all-day comfort, notably thanks to the case back’s multi-radius milling, a signature of the brand. The three-part case comprises 106 components, of which 12 are entirely dedicated to controlling the world-timer bezel. A further 86 parts of the Calibre CRMA4 also contribute to this function.
This innovative design requires extreme precision of all elements for optimal and durable functioning of the complication. Reliability was confirmed by testing the function over 5,000 full rotations, including a verification of the case’s seals every 1,000 rotations that ensures a water resistance to 30 metres.
Finishing
• Microblasted upper bridge, chamfered and polished by hand
• Microblasted milled section
• Microblasted sinks
• Grey Electroplasma treatment for the baseplate and Titalyt® for the bridges
• Satin-finished surfaces
• Hand-polished chamfered edges
• Hand-polished sinks
• Filed rims
• Diamond-polished angles
• Circular-finished faces
• Rhodium plating (before cutting the teeth)
Other features
The free-sprung balance offers better reliability in the event of shocks, movement assembly or disassembly, and also guarantees better chronometric results over time. The regulator index is eliminated, and a more accurate and repeatable adjustment is possible thanks to 4 small adjustable weights located directly on the balance.
This type of barrel provides the following advantages:
This permits better control of the torque applied to screws during assembly. These screws are therefore unaffected by physical manipulation during assembly or disassembly and age well.