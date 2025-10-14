CASE

The RM 63-02 features a round 47 x 13.45 mm case milled from satin-finished 5N red gold with polished bevels, paired with a grade 5 titanium caseband whose finishes echo the front. It’s a silhouette designed for ease of use and all-day comfort, notably thanks to the case back’s multi-radius milling, a signature of the brand. The three-part case comprises 106 components, of which 12 are entirely dedicated to controlling the world-timer bezel. A further 86 parts of the Calibre CRMA4 also contribute to this function.



This innovative design requires extreme precision of all elements for optimal and durable functioning of the complication. Reliability was confirmed by testing the function over 5,000 full rotations, including a verification of the case’s seals every 1,000 rotations that ensures a water resistance to 30 metres.



