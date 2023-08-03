Collections
A highly complex sports timepiece, a masterpiece of technical prowess designed for everyday use and for any situation, such is the latest execution of Richard Mille’s tireless quest for innovation,
the new RM 65-01.
The culmination of some five years of development, this automatic split-seconds chronograph is the most complex timepiece ever to leave the Richard Mille workshops. This model fully embodies the brand’s technical approach thanks to the combination of several additional functions, a very specific architecture and an extremely high-end aesthetic. All in all, a fabulous challenge of mechanical watchmaking that called for patience, technicity and utter perseverance.
Performance as a legacy
The RM 65-01 is our interpretation of a highly complex motorsport inspired chronograph. It fully embodies our technical approach thanks to the combination of several additional functions, a very specific architecture and aesthetics of the highest order.
RM 65-01 Automatic Winding Split-seconds Chronograph
Skeletonised automatic winding movement with hours, minutes, seconds at 6 o’clock, date, split-seconds chronograph with 30-minute counter at 3 o’clock, 12-hour counter at 9 o’clock, function selector, rapid winding and variable-geometry rotor.
Around 60 hours (± 10%).
Actual power reserve results will depend on how much the chronograph features are utilised.
The baseplate and the bridges are crafted of grade 5 titanium, a biocompatible, highly corrosion-resistant and remarkably rigid alloy, which enables the gear train to function effortlessly. The alloy is 90% grade 5 titanium, 6% aluminium and 4% vanadium. This combination further increases the material’s mechanical properties, which explains its frequent use in the aerospace, aeronautical and automobile industries. The baseplate of the calibre RMAC4 has been optimised to for an extremely low weight / resistance ratio.
The skeletonised baseplate and the bridges were subjected to intensive and complete validation tests to optimise their resistance capacities.
The modern architecture of this movement enables for the consistent and rational arrangement of its constituent parts, avoiding unnecessary superimpositions and permitting the best possible use of the functions thanks to technical solutions.
The RMAC4 calibre is equipped with the latest-generation split-seconds mechanism developed by the engineers at Richard Mille. The 6-column wheel ensures optimised simultaneous movement, maximal function locking, and greater adjustment durability.
The chronograph was also subject to a battery of merciless tests to demonstrate its correct function in any situation, from shock and drop simulations to accelerated 10-year ageing phases for all its functions, to waterproof tests and magnetic field resistance trials.
RAPID WINDING MECHANISM
The rapid winding mechanism was developed in addition to the automatic winding and winding with the crown. It allows the barrel to be quickly rearmed in the event the watch stops. By pressing on the pusher at 8 o’clock, you allow the barrel to be fully reset. This function is ideal for quickly rearming the watch if not worn for a long time.
This highly practical function, described as ‘very playful’ by Richard Mille’s engineers, was particularly difficult to develop because of its high levels of torque transfer. During the ageing tests, the function was activated thousands of times.
DATE DISPLAY
Semi-instantaneous, placed in a vertical aperture at 11 o’clock.
FUNCTION SELECTOR
The RM 65-01 is constructed with a highly specialised gearbox design for Winding, Date and Hand Setting functions. To shift back and forth through these different functions, use the pusher located at the centre of the crown until the desired function is selected.
The hand located at 4 o’clock will indicate W, D or H accordingly.
HIGH FREQUENCY BALANCE WITH VARIABLE INERTIA
Beating at 5Hz (36,000 vph), the fast-beating free-sprung balance offers better reliability in the event of shocks, movement assembly and disassembly, and also guarantees better chronometric results over an extended period of time, keeping a more accurate time. This new type of balance at Richard Mille can measure accurately to 1/10th of a second, ideal for a split-seconds chronograph watch under sporting conditions.
The regulator index is eliminated, and a more accurate and repeatable adjustment is possible thanks to 4 small, adjustable weights located directly on the balance.
VARIABLE-GEOMETRY ROTOR
The RM 65-01 uses a newly designed variable geometry to optimise the rotor’s winding motion.
This exclusive Richard Mille design makes it possible to effectively adapt rewinding of the mainspring to the user’s activity level, in sporting or non-sporting environments.
By adjusting the 3-position weight, the rotor’s inertia is modified to either speed up the winding process in the case of leisurely arm movements, or to slow it down during sporting activities. This invention allows the movement’s winding mechanism to be optimised and personalised to the owner’s lifestyle.
MOVEMENT CHARACTERISTICS
Movement dimensions: 31.78 x 29.98 mm
Thickness: 8.69 mm
Jewels: 51
Balance: Glucydur®, 4 arms, moment of inertia 7.5 mg•cm2, angle of lift 53°
Frequency: 36,000 vph (5 Hz)
Balance spring: AK3
Index assembly: Triovis n° 2
Finishing
• Baseplate and bridges in titanium, wet sandblasted, PVD and electroplasma treated
• Anglage and polishing by hand
• Hand-polished locking sections
• Burnished pivots
• Diamond-polished sinks
• Pinions with undercuts
• Sandblasted and rhodium-plated, bevelled wheels
• Sapphire-blasted surfaces
• Anglage and polishing by hand
• Screw slot and screws bevelled and polished with rounded and polished tip
• Concave chamfering with a diamond tool
• Circular-decorated faces
• Rhodium plating (before cutting the teeth)
• Minimal corrections applied to the wheels in order to preserve geometry and performance
Other features
This type of barrel provides the following advantages:
Bezel side: In sapphire (1,800 Vickers) with anti-glare treatment (both sides).
Thickness: 1.50 mm
Caseback: In sapphire with anti-glare treatment (both sides).
Thickness: 1.20 mm at the centre; outer edges 2.04 mm
This permits better control of the torque applied to screws during assembly. These screws are unaffected by physical manipulation during assembly or disassembly and age well.