RAPID WINDING MECHANISM

The rapid winding mechanism was developed in addition to the automatic winding and winding with the crown. It allows the barrel to be quickly rearmed in the event the watch stops. By pressing on the pusher at 8 o’clock, you allow the barrel to be fully reset. This function is ideal for quickly rearming the watch if not worn for a long time.







This highly practical function, described as ‘very playful’ by Richard Mille’s engineers, was particularly difficult to develop because of its high levels of torque transfer. During the ageing tests, the function was activated thousands of times.







