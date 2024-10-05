Collections
Our partnership with McLaren consistently strive to achieve the pinnacle of innovation and excellence in our respective fields, where relentless performance seamlessly merges with aesthetic beauty. The synergy between our two brands continues to push the boundaries of possibility while reinventing themselves.
Extreme machines
The RM 65-01 McLaren W1 exemplifies this spirit of inventiveness, transforming traditional watchmaking into a unique art form, inspired by the latest W1. This latest reinforces the strength of our partnership, once again combining our expertise to produce products that set new benchmarks in both horology and automotive performance.
The McLaren W1 is the ground-breaking successor to two of the greatest supercars ever – the McLaren F1 and McLaren P1 – and elevates the McLaren ‘1’ car lineage to new heights in every aspect of performance.
The Ultimate expression of a real supercar, the W1 has been created according to the McLaren ethos of class-leading performance, informed by the core principles that underpin every McLaren supercar: epic power applied through cutting-edge aerodynamics and lightweight chassis technologies; the highest levels of dynamic excellence and the purest driver connection; the perfect driver environment, for all driving situations; and awe-inspiring visual and aural drama.
Skeletonised automatic winding movement with hours, minutes, seconds at 6 o’clock, date, split-seconds chronograph with 30-minute counter at 3 o’clock, 12-hour counter at 9 o’clock, function selector, rapid winding and variable-geometry rotor.
Limited edition of 500 pieces
Around 60 hours (± 10%).
Actual power reserve results will depend on how much the chronograph features are utilised.
The baseplate and the bridges are crafted of grade 5 titanium, a biocompatible, highly corrosion-resistant and remarkably rigid alloy, which enables the gear train to function effortlessly. The alloy is 90% grade 5 titanium, 6% aluminium and 4% vanadium. This combination further increases the material’s mechanical properties, which explains its frequent use in the aerospace, aeronautical and automobile industries. The baseplate of the calibre RMAC4 has been optimised to for an extremely low weight / resistance ratio.
The skeletonised baseplate and the bridges were subjected to intensive and complete validation tests to optimise their resistance capacities.
The modern architecture of this movement enables for the consistent and rational arrangement of its constituent parts, avoiding unnecessary superimpositions and permitting the best possible use of the functions thanks to technical solutions.
The RMAC4 calibre is equipped with the latest-generation split-seconds mechanism developed by the engineers at Richard Mille. The 6-column wheels ensure optimised simultaneous movement, maximal function locking, and greater adjustment durability.
The chronograph was also subject to a battery of merciless tests to demonstrate its correct function in any situation, from shock and drop simulations to accelerated 10-year ageing phases for all its functions, to waterproof tests and magnetic field resistance trials.
HIGH FREQUENCY BALANCE WITH VARIABLE INERTIA
Beating at 5Hz (36,000 vph), the fast-beating free-sprung balance offers better reliability in the event of shocks, movement assembly and disassembly, and also guarantees better chronometric results over an extended period of time, keeping a more accurate time. This new type of balance at Richard Mille can measure accurately to 1/10th of a second, ideal for a split-seconds chronograph watch under sporting conditions.
The regulator index is eliminated, and a more accurate and repeatable adjustment is possible thanks to 4 small, adjustable weights located directly on the balance.
RAPID WINDING MECHANISM
The rapid winding mechanism was developed in addition to the automatic winding and winding with the crown. It allows the barrel to be quickly rearmed in the event the watch stops. By pressing on the pusher at 8 o’clock, you allow the barrel to be fully reset. This function is ideal for quickly rearming the watch if not worn for a long time.
This highly practical function, described as ‘very playful’ by Richard Mille’s engineers, was particularly difficult to develop because of its high levels of torque transfer. During the ageing tests, the function was activated thousands of times.
DATE DISPLAY
Semi-instantaneous, placed in a vertical aperture at 11 o’clock.
FUNCTION SELECTOR
The RM 65-01 W1 is constructed with a highly specialised gearbox design for Winding, Date and Hand Setting functions. To shift back and forth through these different functions, use the pusher located at the centre of the crown until the desired function is selected.
The hand located at 4 o’clock will indicate W, D or H accordingly.
VARIABLE-GEOMETRY ROTOR
The RM 65-01 uses a newly designed variable geometry to optimise the rotor’s winding motion.
This exclusive Richard Mille design makes it possible to effectively adapt rewinding of the mainspring to the user’s activity level, in sporting or non-sporting environments.
By adjusting the 3-position weight, the rotor’s inertia is modified to either speed up the winding process in the case of leisurely arm movements, or to slow it down during sporting activities. This invention allows the movement’s winding mechanism to be optimised and personalised to the owner’s lifestyle.
MOVEMENT CHARACTERISTICS
Movement dimensions: 31.78 x 29.98 mm
Thickness: 8.69 mm
Jewels: 51
Balance: Glucydur®, 4 arms, moment of inertia 7.5 mg•cm2, angle of lift 53°
Frequency: 36,000 vph (5 Hz)
Balance spring: AK3
Index assembly: Triovis n° 2
BESPOKE BODYWORK – A WATCH LIKE NO OTHER
Inspired by McLaren’s most powerful, fastest and most radical road car to date, the RM 65-01 McLaren W1 echoes many of the car’s design principles as well as its remit to be truly usable in the real world.
As with its predecessors, the brief for the RM 65-01 McLaren required the watch to reflect both the character and the features of the car in terms of its shape, materials and functionality.
CASE
The design and execution of the watch demonstrates a highly conceptual holistic approach to the movement, case and dial. As a result, everything has been constructed according to extremely rigorous specifications, in the manner of the analytical engineering methods used in the design of Formula 1 racing cars, where the chassis and the engine are developed in complete harmony.
The case is made of Carbon TPT®. This composite, exclusive to Richard Mille in watchmaking, is composed of multiple layers of parallel filaments obtained by dividing carbon fibres. With a maximum thickness of 30 microns, these layers are impregnated with resin then woven on a special machine that modifies the direction of the weft by 45° between layers. Heated to 120°C at a pressure of 6 bars, the Carbon TPT® is then ready to be processed on a CNC machine at Richard Mille’s case factory.
Carbon TPT® improves the rate of occurrence of breaking stresses by 25% and of micro-cracks by 200% compared to other technically advanced forms of carbon material.
The bezel with its crenellations reveales the Carbon TPT® caseband. They add depth and emphasize the watch's contours. It is made of a satin-finished and polished grade 5 titanium bezel topped with a second bezel in Carbon TPT®, a combination that proved extremely challenging to perfect. We created eight prototypes, continually refining the best method to machine it. This construction incorporates the brand’s thinnest titanium bezel to date, measuring just 0.50mm at its thinnest point. The watchcase is completed by pusher protectors in microblasted and satin-finished grade 5 titanium.
The tripartite case is water resistant to 50 metres, ensured by 2 Nitrile O-ring seals. The case is assembled with 12 spline screws in grade 5 titanium and abrasion-resistant washers in 316L stainless steel.
CROWN
This crown, especially designed for the RM 65-01 McLaren is made from grade 5 titanium with a partial, easy-to-grip rubber coating in McLaren papaya orange and a tip adorned with the McLaren ‘Speedmark’.
Finishing
• Baseplate and bridges in titanium, wet sandblasted, PVD and electroplasma treated
• Anglage and polishing by hand
• Hand-polished locking sections
• Burnished pivots
• Diamond-polished sinks
• Pinions with undercuts
• Sandblasted and rhodium-plated, bevelled wheels
• Sapphire-blasted surfaces
• Anglage and polishing by hand
• Screw slot and screws bevelled and polished with rounded and polished tip
• Concave chamfering with a diamond tool
• Circular-decorated faces
• Rhodium plating (before cutting the teeth)
• Minimal corrections applied to the wheels in order to preserve geometry and performance
Other features
This type of barrel provides the following advantages:
Bezel side: In sapphire (1,800 Vickers) with anti-glare treatment (both sides).
Thickness: 1.50 mm
Caseback: In sapphire with anti-glare treatment (both sides).
Thickness: 1.20 mm at the centre; outer edges 2.04 mm
This permits better control of the torque applied to screws during assembly. These screws are unaffected by physical manipulation during assembly or disassembly and age well.