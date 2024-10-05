CASE

The design and execution of the watch demonstrates a highly conceptual holistic approach to the movement, case and dial. As a result, everything has been constructed according to extremely rigorous specifications, in the manner of the analytical engineering methods used in the design of Formula 1 racing cars, where the chassis and the engine are developed in complete harmony.



The case is made of Carbon TPT®. This composite, exclusive to Richard Mille in watchmaking, is composed of multiple layers of parallel filaments obtained by dividing carbon fibres. With a maximum thickness of 30 microns, these layers are impregnated with resin then woven on a special machine that modifies the direction of the weft by 45° between layers. Heated to 120°C at a pressure of 6 bars, the Carbon TPT® is then ready to be processed on a CNC machine at Richard Mille’s case factory.



Carbon TPT® improves the rate of occurrence of breaking stresses by 25% and of micro-cracks by 200% compared to other technically advanced forms of carbon material.



