FLYBACK CHRONOGRAPH WITH OSCILLATING PINIONS (PATENTED MECHANISM)

This new type of flyback chronograph, patented by Richard Mille, splitting the torque generated across the chronograph’s various counters. The display and the connection to the minutes and hours are thus disengaged from the chronograph’s seconds wheel. The performance of this chronograph is superlative. Drawing power directly from the barrel to supply the chronograph’s three counters, the enhanced energy is transmitted to the chronograph train by a coupling system consisting of two oscillating pinions mounted on rockers, controlling the start, stop, flyback and reset functions.



The rockers are activated by a 6-column wheel whose construction optimises the simultaneity of actions and the proper latching of functions, whilst ensuring the longevity of the settings.







This invention constitutes a major advancement in the calculation of times. Less sensitive to disturbance and less voluminous than standard mechanisms, the disassociation of the chronograph function from daily time measurement means that the rate of the base movement is entirely unaffected when the chronograph is activated.