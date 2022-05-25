Collections
Time can be controlled and ordered according to aspirations. A reflection of the soul, the act of creation is born from a powerful desire for renewal and an exploration of places hitherto unknown .
Maintaining the rhythm, creating a singularly personal tempo, that is Richard Mille, the ultimate virtuoso of movement, reinventing itself with each new creation, performing its own choreography, and never dancing to that of another.
The RM 72-01 Lifestyle Automatic Chronograph now sees the light of day. Whilst adopting all the design codes of its time, it also embodies and synthesises the know-how accumulated by Richard Mille over the last 20 years. Singular, yet timeless, and equipped with the brand’s first in-house chronograph featuring a patented design, it provides perfect harmony, weaving together tradition and modernity.
At the heart of creativity
Singular, yet timeless, and equipped with the brand’s first in-house chronograph, the RM 72-01 Lifestyle automatic chronograph provides perfect harmony, weaving together tradition and modernity.
RM 72-01 Automatic Winding Lifestyle Flyback Chronograph
Skeletonised movement with automatic bidirectional winding and hours, minutes, small seconds, date, flyback chronograph, function indicator and stop seconds.
Around 50 hours (± 10%).
The separation of the chronograph function from that of daily timekeeping in no way impedes the base movement’s operation when the chronograph is running.
The baseplate and the bridges are crafted in grade 5 titanium, a biocompatible, highly corrosion-resistant and remarkably rigid alloy, ensuring the gear train functions smoothly. The alloy is 90% titanium, 6% aluminium and 4% vanadium. This combination enhances the alloy’s mechanical properties, which explains its frequent use in the aerospace, aeronautics and automotive industries. The use of micro-blasted grade 5 titanium in combination with a grey electroplasma treatment confers great rigidity on the entire assembly and provides rigorously even surfaces.
The skeletonised baseplate and the bridges were subjected to intensive and complete validation tests to optimise their resistance capacities.
This new type of flyback chronograph, patented by Richard Mille, splitting the torque generated across the chronograph’s various counters. The display and the connection to the minutes and hours are thus disengaged from the chronograph’s seconds wheel. The performance of this chronograph is superlative. Drawing power directly from the barrel to supply the chronograph’s three counters, the enhanced energy is transmitted to the chronograph train by a coupling system consisting of two oscillating pinions mounted on rockers, controlling the start, stop, flyback and reset functions.
The rockers are activated by a 6-column wheel whose construction optimises the simultaneity of actions and the proper latching of functions, whilst ensuring the longevity of the settings.
This invention constitutes a major advancement in the calculation of times. Less sensitive to disturbance and less voluminous than standard mechanisms, the disassociation of the chronograph function from daily time measurement means that the rate of the base movement is entirely unaffected when the chronograph is activated.
DATE DISPLAY
Semi-instantaneous, placed in a vertical aperture at 7 o’clock.
FUNCTION INDICATOR
In a manner similar to a car’s gearbox, the function indicator makes it possible to identify the winding, date-setting and hand-setting positions as the crown is pulled out.
FREE-SPRUNG BALANCE WITH VARIABLE INERTIA
This type of balance wheel represents the ultimate in innovation. It guarantees greater reliability when subjected to shocks and also during movement assembly and disassembly, hence better chronometric results over time.
The regulator index is eliminated and a more accurate and repeatable adjustment is possible, thanks to 4 small, adjustable weights located directly on the balance.
MOVEMENT CHARACTERISTICS
Movement dimensions: 29.10 x 31.25 mm
Thickness: 6.05 mm
Number of jewels: 39
Balance wheel: CuBe, 4 arms, 4 setting weights, moment of inertia 7.5 mg•cm2 , angle of lift 50°
Frequency: 28,800 vph (4 Hz)
Balance spring: AK3
Shock protection: INCABLOC 908.22.211.100 (transparent)
CASE
The design and execution of the watch demonstrate a holistic approach to conception of the movement, case and dial. As a result, everything has been constructed according to extremely rigorous specifications. For example, a casing ring is no longer used, and the movement is mounted on chassis mounting rubbers (ISO SW) fixed by titanium screws. This shows the emphasis placed on uncompromising high quality.
The tripartite case is water resistant to 30 metres, ensured by three Nitrile O-ring seals. It is assembled using 20 grade 5 titanium spline screws and abrasion-resistant washers in 316L stainless steel.
The push buttons have standardised resistance, meaning they always require exactly the same pressure to activate. This trigger pressure has been carefully determined down to the nearest gram, for a precise and gentle release.
The push buttons are coupled with a double-ratchet levers which balances the pressure and creates an audible click.
Finishing
• Microblasted and hand-polished chamfering for the bridges
• Microblasted milled sections
• Microblasted and hand-polished sinks for the bridges
• Electroplasma treatment for the baseplate and the bridges
• Satin-brushed surfaces
• Hand-polished chamfered edges
• Hand-polished sinks
• Drawn edges
• Diamond-polished sinks
• Diamond-polished angles
• Circular-finished faces
• Rhodium plating (before cutting the teeth)
Other features
By using a rotor in platinum with ceramic ball bearings in combination with a One Way® reverser system, the barrel can be optimally wound whilst keeping its size compact.
This type of barrel provides the following advantages:
The entire going train of the watch, the primary transmitter of power throughout the movement, utilises a special profile for the teeth of the wheels, ensuring a 20° pressure angle.
This system equalises any discrepancies that might arise among the centres of the wheels, for instance due to thermal changes and normal use, and promotes the smooth transmission of torque to the balance wheel, thus supporting excellent chronometric results.