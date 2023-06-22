Introduction

Live your passion. Be daring, throw yourself into it, and go beyond your limits. Then cross the finish line after an unrivalled technical and sporting performance! These are just a few of the characteristics that the watch brand and the legendary biennial Le Mans Classic have had in common since they first joined forces in 2002.



Richard Mille's involvement in the automotive world is well-established. With a strong commitment to racing circuits, supporting teams and drivers, and particularly women in the sport, it was only natural for the brand to be involved with the Le Mans Classic at every level from the very beginning. Watches have been specially designed for every edition since 2008, each one in the event’s colours. And this edition is no exception.

