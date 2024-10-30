OR IN GOLD QUARTZ TPT®

The RM 74-02 Automatic Tourbillon dons a luminous new attire, cloaked in the ethereal glow of Gold-Quartz TPT®.



In this alchemical blend, the technical resilience of Quartz TPT® intertwines with the timeless allure of gold, creating a material that balances the best of both, modern and tradition worlds. Developed over several years with the brand’s partner, swiss composite expert North Thin Ply Technology, Gold-Quartz TPT® is born from a complexprocess: ultra-thin sheets of quartz fibers are stacked, layer upon layer, then heated to 120° at a pressure of 6 bars. The result is a creation both rugged and refined, with natural striations that form a unique visual tapestry. Within this structure, delicate leaves of 22-carat 5N pink gold are embedded, their warm glow shimmering through the translucent quartz. This union of elements produces an exquisite play of light, a dance between the delicacy of gold and the primal strength of quartz.



The tripartite case is water resistant to 50 metres ensured by 2 Nitrile O-ring seals. The case is assembled with 20 grade 5 titanium spline screws and abrasion-resistant washers in 316 L stainless steel.



