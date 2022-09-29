CASE IN ATZ WHITE CERAMIC AND RED GOLD

Such splendour of colour and scenography, both front and back, deserved a setting that would do justice to the composition.



The design and execution of the watch demonstrate a holistic approach to conception of the movement and the case. As a result, everything has been constructed according to extremely rigorous specifications. For example, a casing ring is no longer used, and the movement is mounted on chassis mounting rubbers (ISO SW) fixed by titanium screws.



The bezel and caseback are in ATZ white ceramic. This is made from tubes of aluminium oxide powder injected at a pressure of nearly 2,000 bars. This high-pressure injection increases rigidity by 20 to 30% and reduces the material’s porosity to an absolute minimum. ATZ is known for its high scratch resistance (1,400 Vickers) and unchanging colour. Next to diamond, it is one of the hardest materials in the world. Long and difficult machining using diamond tools is required to create a perfect example of this complex, curved bezels and microblasted finish.



The caseband is made of 18K 5N red gold.



The tripartite case is water resistant to 50 metres, ensured by 2 Nitrile O-ring seals. The case is assembled with 12 grade 5 titanium spline screws and abrasion-resistant washers in 316 L stainless steel.