Collections
The RM HJ-02 In-House Automatic Tourbillon marks the second chapter in the Brand’s high jewellery saga. Conceived as an immersive world of colour, light and form, the collection celebrates 20 years of design for women through a dreamlike dazzling language. Comprising 12 unique timepieces organised into four chromatic universes: pink, violet, blue and green – the collection approaches jewellery as an integral part of the watch’s construction, with stones shaping the unique character of each timepiece. Gem-setting informs every surface of the RM HJ-02, from the case and buckle to the movement itself.
Blue Ballet
The 12 unique RM HJ-02 In-House Automatic Tourbillon timepieces are a declaration of artistic freedom: a collection where colour and technical gem-setting prowess converge to create one-of-a-kind objects designed to stand apart.
These women embody the new Richard Mille High Jewellery collection, united within a club, a syndicate of brilliance: the Dazzling Division.
Each expresses a bold vision of feminine independence, radiating intensity, passion and individuality. Together, their personalities intertwine through a dynamic interplay of contrasts and harmonies, forming a magnetic collective that reflects the many facets of the Richard Mille universe.
Skeletonised automatic winding tourbillon movement with hours and minutes.
Limited edition of 12 unique pieces
Around 50 hours (± 10%)
The baseplate and bridges are machined from 18K white gold, both microblasted and bevelled by hand. The skeletonised baseplate and bridges were subjected to intensive and complete validation tests to optimise their resistance capacities.
The RM HJ-02 stands out for this close interplay between mechanics and high jewellery. Exceptional precious and ornamental stones structure the lines of the movement, ensuring visual continuity with its silhouette
FREE-SPRUNG BALANCE WITH VARIABLE INERTIA
This type of balance wheel represents the ultimate in innovation. It guarantees greater reliability when subjected to shocks and during movement assembly or disassembly, hence better chronometric results over time.
The regulator index is eliminated, and a more accurate and repeatable calibration is possible thanks to 4 small, adjustable weights located directly on the balance.
GEM-SET ROTOR
Made of gem-set gold, it features a One-Way® reverser system mounted on ceramic ball bearings to optimally wind the barrel.
FAST-ROTATING BARREL
This type of barrel provides the following advantages:
• The phenomenon of periodic internal mainspring adhesion is significantly diminished, thereby increasing performance.
• Provision of an excellent mainspring delta curve with an ideal power reserve/performance and regularity ratio.
MOVEMENT CHARACTERISTICS
- Movement dimensions: 30.70 x 23.70 mm
- Thickness: 6.20 mm
- Number of jewels: 23
- Balance: CuBe, 4 arms, 4 setting weights, moment of inertia of 7.5 mg.cm2, 50º angle of lift
- Frequency: 28,800 vph (4 Hz)
- Balance spring: AK 3
- Shock protection: INCABLOC 908.22.211.100 (transparent)
CASE
Snow, grain and bezel-setting techniques organise colour and define structure across 1,399 precious and ornamental stones set in each timepiece. Rubies, sapphires, diamonds, emeralds and Paraíba tourmalines interact with malachite, chrysoprase, turquoise and mother-of-pearl in dazzling compositions of colour, alongside a constellation of other vibrant precious and ornamental stones that give the collection its kaleidoscopic intensity. Volumes are carved and layered. The complex geometries of stones in various sizes and shades create a striking visual rhythm. When every stage related to the gem-setting process is taken into consideration, from preparation to finishing and multiple control procedures, nearly 700 hours are devoted to each watch, the equivalent of approximately 88 full working days.
The collection draws from Art Deco’s geometric vocabulary, reinterpreted through Richard Mille’s technical and material language. The tonneau case no longer follows a single uninterrupted curve, but is broken into sharp transitions, layered planes and asymmetrical interruptions that radically alter its silhouette. The RM HJ-02 applies this refined identity directly to the case, which took more than a year to develop, contributing to a total development time of over three years for the entire watch.
Finishing
• Hand-polished anglage
• Hand-polished stepped bevelling
• Microblasted milled section
• Microblasted sinks
• Satin-finished surfaces
• Hand-polished anglage
• Hand-polished sinks
• Burnished sections
• Diamond-polished sinks
• Circular decorations on the front surfaces
• Rhodium plating (before cutting the teeth)
• Minimal corrections applied to the wheels in order to preserve geometry and performance
Other features
The entire going train of the watch, the primary transmitter of power through the movement, utilises a special profile for the teeth of the wheels. Developed specifically for Richard Mille’s in-house calibres, the wheels employ a 20° pressure angle. This system equalises any discrepancies that might arise between the centres of each wheel, for instance, during thermal changes and normal use, and promotes excellent torque transmission to the balance wheel, thus supporting excellent chronometric characteristics.
This permits better control of the torque applied to screws during assembly. These screws are therefore unaffected by physical manipulation during assembly or disassembly and age well.
Bezel side
• In sapphire (1,800 Vickers) with anti-glare treatment (both sides).
• Thickness: 1.30 mm.
Caseback
• In sapphire with anti-glare treatment (both sides).
• Thickness: 0.95 mm and 1.74 mm at the edges.