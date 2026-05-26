CASE

Snow, grain and bezel-setting techniques organise colour and define structure across 1,399 precious and ornamental stones set in each timepiece. Rubies, sapphires, diamonds, emeralds and Paraíba tourmalines interact with malachite, chrysoprase, turquoise and mother-of-pearl in dazzling compositions of colour, alongside a constellation of other vibrant precious and ornamental stones that give the collection its kaleidoscopic intensity. Volumes are carved and layered. The complex geometries of stones in various sizes and shades create a striking visual rhythm. When every stage related to the gem-setting process is taken into consideration, from preparation to finishing and multiple control procedures, nearly 700 hours are devoted to each watch, the equivalent of approximately 88 full working days.