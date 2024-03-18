CASE

The design and execution of the watch demonstrates a complete conceptual approach to the movement and the case.



As a result, everything has been constructed according to extremely rigorous specifications. It takes a whole series of stamping and machining operations and several days of adjustments to make the three-part case with its curves used for the first time by Richard Mille.



The bezel and the caseback are made from 5N 18K red gold, both satin-brushed with hand-polished rims and hand-engraved symbols.



The caseband is made from grade 5 titanium, integrating claws in grade 5 titanium too, polished and microblasted with swiss rhodonite inserts







The tripartite case is water resistant to 50 metres ensured by 2 Nitrile O-ring seals. The case is assembled with



20 grade 5 titanium spline screws and abrasion-resistant washers in 316 L stainless steel.



