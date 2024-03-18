Collections
The RM S14 Talisman Origine stands out in the rich history of the Richard Mille brand, transcending the conventional concept of a wristwatch. It emerges as an homage to Switzerland, celebrating the country’s culture, values, and traditions.
The brand's ingenious engineers embarked on a complete deconstruction and reinterpretation of the tonneau-shaped watch case, transforming it into a wearable artifact, an inspired and inspirational talisman.
ONLY WATCH
The RM S14 Talisman Origine pendant is a truly one-of-a-kind creation offered exclusively at the renowned Only Watch auction, an extraordinary charitable event that, since its inception in 2005, has been dedicated to raising funds for the research and development of treatments for neuromuscular diseases, particularly Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
RM S14 Automatic Winding Tourbillon Talisman Origine
Skeletonised automatic-winding tourbillon movement with hours, minutes and variable-geometry rotor.
Around 50 hours (± 10%)
The baseplate and bridges of the RM S14 are machined from 18K 5N red gold and 18K 3N yellow gold respectively, both microblasted and bevelled by hand.
The skeletonised baseplate and bridges were subjected to intensive and complete validation tests to optimise their resistance capacities
This type of balance wheel represents the ultimate in innovation. It guarantees greater reliability when subjected to shocks and during movement assembly or disassembly, hence better chronometric results over time.
The regulator index is eliminated, and a more accurate and repeatable calibration is possible thanks to 4 small, adjustable weights located directly on the balance.
VARIABLE-GEOMETRY ROTOR
The RM S14 uses variable geometry to optimise the rotor’s winding motion.
Rotor specifications:
• Heavy outside edge and heavy edge ring in 18K white gold
• Weight segment in platinum
• Automatic OneWay® winding system in ceramic with ball bearings
• Bidirectional winding system
The setting is modified by adjusting the two moveable weights into the correct position and fixing them in place with spline screws. The inertia of the movement is increased when the two weights are closer together; the barrel then rewinds more quickly. If the weights are positioned at the extremities of the rotor, the inertia is decreased and the barrel winds more slowly.
MOVEMENT CHARACTERISTICS
- Movement dimensions: 30.70 x 23.70 mm
- Thickness: 6.20 mm
- Number of jewels: 23
- Balance: CuBe, 4 arms, 4 setting weights, moment of inertia of 7.5 mg.cm2, 50º angle of lift
- Frequency: 28,800 vph (4 Hz)
- Balance spring: AK 3
- Shock protection: INCABLOC 908.22.211.100 (transparent)
CASE
The design and execution of the watch demonstrates a complete conceptual approach to the movement and the case.
As a result, everything has been constructed according to extremely rigorous specifications. It takes a whole series of stamping and machining operations and several days of adjustments to make the three-part case with its curves used for the first time by Richard Mille.
The bezel and the caseback are made from 5N 18K red gold, both satin-brushed with hand-polished rims and hand-engraved symbols.
The caseband is made from grade 5 titanium, integrating claws in grade 5 titanium too, polished and microblasted with swiss rhodonite inserts
The tripartite case is water resistant to 50 metres ensured by 2 Nitrile O-ring seals. The case is assembled with
20 grade 5 titanium spline screws and abrasion-resistant washers in 316 L stainless steel.
The RM S14 is designed to be worn as a pendant around the neck, the first time that Richard Mille has created a necklace. Made of briar wood, red gold, titanium, and rhodonite beads, strung on a metal and rubber cord it has a pressure-adjustable clasp reminiscent of the insert at 6 o'clock that incorporates 5N red gold, polished titanium balls and wood of the same species.
Finishing
• Hand-polished anglage
• Hand-polished stepped bevelling
• Microblasted milled section
• Microblasted sinks
• Satin-finished surfaces
• Hand-polished anglage
• Hand-polished sinks
• Burnished sections
• Diamond-polished sinks
• Circular decorations on the front surfaces
• Rhodium plating (before cutting the teeth)
• Minimal corrections applied to the wheels in order to preserve geometry and performance
Other features
This type of barrel provides the following advantages:
The entire going train of the watch, the primary transmitter of power through the movement, utilises a special profile for the teeth of the wheels. Developed specifically for Richard Mille’s in-house calibres, the wheels employ a 20° pressure angle. This system equalises any discrepancies that might arise between the centres of each wheel, for instance, during thermal changes and normal use, and promotes excellent torque transmission to the balance wheel, thus supporting excellent chronometric characteristics.
This permits better control of the torque applied to screws during assembly. These screws are therefore unaffected by physical manipulation during assembly or disassembly and age well.