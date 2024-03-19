Technology geared to the conquest of space and time. If ever two worlds were destined to come together, at the cutting edge of innovation, it was always going to be aviation and watchmaking.

Airbus, throughout its long history, has always had one mission : to provide ever new and efficient ways of moving through the air. Its technicians place themselves at the forefront of crafting the very latest in aeronautical design, allowing passengers to fly ever more efficiently and comfortably to their destination.