Through his commitment and devotion, the Johannesburg-born athlete has taken the lead over his rivals at an unprecedented pace. Akani was already hot on Johan’s heels at the Rio Olympics, with the two sprinters finishing in fifth and fourth place respectively, with just one hundredth of a second between them. Then, in 2018, Akani starting winning medals at international meetings. After gaining bronze at the Meeting de Atletismo Madrid (his first sub-10 second 100 m, at 9.98s), he won silver at the Golden Spike Ostrava, Czech Republic, before finally claiming gold at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia. Though beaten several months later, Akani also managed to make South African athletics history by breaking the African 100 m record in 2021. His success is a result of more than just intensive daily training. He also owes a great deal to the advice of a special friend and a true legend, someone who knows the mental and physical challenges of the 100 m better than anyone: Usain Bolt.

