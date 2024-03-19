Aurora continues to make a name for herself in different fields. It’s a name which continues to imprint itself on her many ambitions for the future

‘I grew up in a stereotypically male-dominated sport, in an industry where I’m the ‘other’ rather than the ‘given’. I learnt a lot from that. I feel that I’m on track. I’ve set myself up to go into government with expertise in several different fields. When the time comes, I’ll apply what I’ve learned outside the political world to the realm of politics, and we’ll see what happens.’