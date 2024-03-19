From the beginning, people told her she could not do both, having to specialize to reach the top level. Since she was 14, she had these kinds of discussions with her coaches with the same answer: ‘I want to practice both, and if it bothers you, I’ll find another coach because that’s how I’ll do it.’



Ester is living proof that you need real expertise, passion, genius and above all guts to carry out your dreams. No surprise, then, that she’s a member of the Richard Mille family. The Czech Snow Queen is road-testing the RM 07-04 Automatic Sport.