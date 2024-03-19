Collections
‘Richard Mille and I both love what we do. We strive to be the best in our field and enjoy it.’
Ester Ledecká
Ester has made a habit of becoming a champion. She won a gold medal in skiing and another in snowboarding at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Even before winning her medals, Ester risen to the considerable challenge of qualifying for the Olympic Games in two different sports. Ester’s wins made her the first female athlete to achieve this double feat at a single Winter Olympics.
Ester Ledecká was predestined for success. The undisputed Czech Snow Queen comes from a long line of successful sports achievers. Her grandfather was a World Cup hockey champion and her mother a figure skater. Her father was a world-renowned composer, and then there’s her brother, a recognised comic-book designer determined to transform his beloved sister into a superhero ! No pressure then ! Ester certainly rose to the challenge, becoming the only person ever to combine snowboarding and alpine skiing internationally at the highest level.
From the beginning, people told her she could not do both, having to specialize to reach the top level. Since she was 14, she had these kinds of discussions with her coaches with the same answer: ‘I want to practice both, and if it bothers you, I’ll find another coach because that’s how I’ll do it.’
Ester is living proof that you need real expertise, passion, genius and above all guts to carry out your dreams. No surprise, then, that she’s a member of the Richard Mille family. The Czech Snow Queen is road-testing the RM 07-04 Automatic Sport.
‘I knew exactly what I wanted to do since I was a child. I had a plan, and I respected it carefully. Day after day, slowly, absolutely calmly and persistently, I worked to fulfil my dream. Nobody could stop me. Even if the ski federation decided to oppose it I'd be doing what I enjoy. This is my biggest victory.’
Ester Ledecká