After his first F1 hiatus, Alonso set himself the goal of completing the “Triple Crown of Motorsport” by winning the Monaco Grand Prix, the Indianapolis 500, and the 24 Hours of Le Mans – a feat that only Graham Hill has achieved in the entire history of motor racing. Despite being well placed to win, he had to abandon the race a few laps before the finish. In the process, he earned himself “best rookie of the race”. On 17 June 2018, he won in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in a Toyota TS050 Hybrid with Kazuki Nakajima and Sébastien Buemi. It was his first time taking part in the race and his win brought him slightly closer to his ambition of completing the Triple Crown. After winning the 24 Hours of Daytona in 2019, he came out on top at the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the second year running and at the same time made first place in the World Endurance Championship. In August 2022, he announced he would be resuming his Formula 1 career with Aston Martin F1 Team from 2023, replacing Sebastian Vettel who is retiring from the sport.

