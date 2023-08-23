It is rare for any sport to have one single undisputed, incontrovertible “GOAT”. While its cousin tennis is still arguing about its Greatest Of All Time, in the world of padel there is only one name - Fernando Belasteguín - “Bela” to his friends and fans (16 years in a row number one of the world). From 2002 right through to 2017 he was the unprecedented, in any other sport, World Number 1, claiming no less than 230 of the 286 finals he played.





Padel is very much an up and coming sport. Bela hails from Argentina where it is a national sport with 4 million players and lives in Barcelona where it’s 2nd only to football. Imagine a high-octane cross-over between tennis, squash and badminton. The sport of padel combines speed, precision, and concentration. Points are won on what appears to be a split-second gut instinct, but success derives from years of on-court reactivity. “The ball goes very fast, but they key is not so much the speed but the concentration. On the court I am totally in the zone.” says Bela.