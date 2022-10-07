This meeting of minds is based on shared values and a common way of thinking. Both brands forge their inspiration in the effervescent crucible of technology, continually promoting age-old know-how and cutting-edge innovation in a search full of passion for unparalleled levels of excellence in their respective fields. It was precisely this shared quest for innovation that gave rise to the technical feat that is the RM UP-01, Richard Mille’s thinnest watch. The multi-year partnership between Ferrari and the brand also covers the most prestigious Formula 1 competitions, the WEC Endurance Championships, Competizioni GT and Ferrari Challenge, and the Ferrari Driver Academy races, including the thriving Esports category.

