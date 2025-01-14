Breaking away from the peleton, Mathieu is riding into the history books as one of the most well-rounded cyclists ever. With equal ease on and off road, he is the only male cyclist to have been crowned world champion in three distinct disciplines:

- 2023 Road World Champion, honouring the rainbow jersey with a textbook victory and two monumental wins in 2024: the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.

- Six times Cyclo-Cross World Champion, a discipline in which he has forged a reputation for explosive and high stamina performance.

- 2024 Gravel World Champion, proving an impressive ability to excel on all terrains.

