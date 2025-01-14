Collections
Mathieu van der Poel is a veritable cycling phenomenon, who sprints ahead of his peers thanks to unrivalled all-rounder abilities and a single-minded desire to chase down new challenges.
No stranger to hard work, Mathieu has forged a reputation for excelling in the toughest conditions, gaining widespread acclaim for overcoming fierce rivals, treacherous terrain and terrible weather. He is a multiple and consecutive winner of the Paris-Roubaix, a brutal one-day race, which known as the Hell of the North and considered the hardest of classic cycling races.
Breaking away from the peleton, Mathieu is riding into the history books as one of the most well-rounded cyclists ever. With equal ease on and off road, he is the only male cyclist to have been crowned world champion in three distinct disciplines:
- 2023 Road World Champion, honouring the rainbow jersey with a textbook victory and two monumental wins in 2024: the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.
- Six times Cyclo-Cross World Champion, a discipline in which he has forged a reputation for explosive and high stamina performance.
- 2024 Gravel World Champion, proving an impressive ability to excel on all terrains.
Mathieu is the Grandson of French cycling legend Raymond Poulidor and the son of former World Cyclo-Cross Champion Adrie van der Poel, but since the beginning of his career, he has made headlines for his own achievements demonstrating talent and daring. In 2021, he made an immediate impact during his first Tour de France, winning the second stage and wearing the yellow jersey for six full days. At the age of 30, his list of achievements is impressive, including also a victory at the legendary Milan San-Remo in 2023 and 3 victories at the Tour of Flanders.
“Mathieu is an extraordinary athlete. His versatility and his conquering spirit fit naturally into the world of Richard Mille. We are proud to welcome him to our family and look forward to supporting him in his next challenges.”
Amanda Mille, Director of Brand and Partnerships Richard Mille
In 2025, he is shifting gears again, aiming to win a world title in Cross-Country Mountain Biking (MTB) and becoming the first male cyclist in history to be crowned world champion in all these major cycling disciplines. As a risk-taker and innovator, Mathieu will slot smoothly into the slipstream at Richard Mille, where a single-minded pursuit of excellence drives the company forward.