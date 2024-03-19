Collections
Mutaz means proud in Arabic. And Qatar has every reason to be proud of its native son, Mutaz Essa Barshim, who is now acknowledged to be one of today’s greatest athletes, the crown prince of the high jump.
Mutaz est rentré des Jeux Olympiques de Londres 2012 avec une médaille de bronze autour du cou. Monter sur la première marche du podium olympique a toujours été un rêve pour cet homme à la silhouette longiligne, qui adore flirter avec des barres situées à 2,40 m ou plus. Son argent à Rio a placé la barre très haut. En 2014, il a été sacré champion du monde en salle à Sopot, en Pologne, et a amélioré son propre record au mois de septembre suivant en Belgique lors du Mémorial Van Damme, au stade Roi Baudouin de Bruxelles. Tous les projecteurs étaient braqués sur Mutaz Essa Barshim qui a réalisé la meilleure performance de l’année et a établi un nouveau record d’Asie. Franchissant la barre à 2,43 m, son saut le classe juste derrière le légendaire Cubain Javier Sotomayor et son record mondial de saut à 2,45 m, établi en 1993. C’est en 2016, lors des Jeux Olympiques de Rio, que Mutaz a rencontré Richard Mille. Ce dernier avait suivi la compétition de près. C’est à ce moment-là que la RM 67-02 a été conçue. Hissé au sommet de son art, il est le tout premier sauteur à posséder 3 titres mondiaux.
‘Mutaz Essa Barshim is one of the greatest athletes of all time. He clears the bar with such ease, you might think he was dancing in the air, like a bird. It is precisely this synthesis of elegance and performance that drew me to him.’
Richard Mille
‘We talked specifically about something extremely light and flexible, very flat, something that would not distract me from concentrating during my jumps. It has given me so much support during the challenges I faced in reaching the World Championships and other big venues across the globe. I expect it to feel like part of my body, part of my skin, part of me. My discipline requires the ultimate from me physically : I need to be light in weight yet extremely accurate with every step I make, just like every ‘tick’ of my watch. My body is the only ‘tool’ I have in my sport; I don’t use a club or racquet or other external aids. What I do is very ‘pure’, it’s just me up against the challenge. I want my watch to be similar: very pure, very accurate, very perfect, yet as light as possible, and totally reliable, without question.’
Mutaz Essa Barshim
From Qatar, his track and field accomplishments have broken records both at home and aboard. He has an unusual technique – jumping off his left foot, using the Fosbury Flop involving a backwards arch over the bar. This makes him not only a joy to watch but also a technical perfectionist. No wonder that in 2017, after his Gold at the World Championships in London he was named Male World Athlete of the Year at the IAAF Athletics Awards. In 2019, The Qatari cleared 2.37m to win the world title in Doha, in front of his home crowd a year after injuring his ankle.
‘Time is a very big thing in my profession as a high jumper, because only a few hundredths of a second in timing and approach can make a huge difference between a good, bad or fantastic jump. That’s not everything, though, it’s also about pace as you get closer to the bar.’
Mutaz Essa Barshim