‘We talked specifically about something extremely light and flexible, very flat, something that would not distract me from concentrating during my jumps. It has given me so much support during the challenges I faced in reaching the World Championships and other big venues across the globe. I expect it to feel like part of my body, part of my skin, part of me. My discipline requires the ultimate from me physically : I need to be light in weight yet extremely accurate with every step I make, just like every ‘tick’ of my watch. My body is the only ‘tool’ I have in my sport; I don’t use a club or racquet or other external aids. What I do is very ‘pure’, it’s just me up against the challenge. I want my watch to be similar: very pure, very accurate, very perfect, yet as light as possible, and totally reliable, without question.’

Mutaz Essa Barshim