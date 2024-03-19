Nafi’s impressive track record makes her one of the best heptathletes in the world. The 2013 Junior European Athletics Champion went on to win the IAAF Rising Star of the Year trophy in 2016, followed by the Female Athlete of the Year trophy in 2017, both awarded by the International Association of Athletics Federations. In 2017, Nafi became the third-best female heptathlete of all time, with a total of 7,013 points. That same year, she was crowned World Champion in London. In 2018, she swept to victory at the European Championships. Three years later, she won gold in the pentathlon at the European Indoor Championships in Toruń (Poland). Add to this her 2022 World Championships win in the heptathlon and her world record in the pentathlon a year later, and you’re still only at the start of her impressive career.



Nafi was the first female athlete to join the Richard Mille athletes team in 2018. She wears an automatic lightweight and resistant model, the RM 07-04 Automatic Sport.