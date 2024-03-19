With horses, every single animal is different. Getting one to run, stop and turn very quickly is very difficult to do. It’s also highly risky. Everything in polo is about perfect timing. If you put too much pressure on the horses you’re breeding at a young age, they won’t perform well later on. On the field, if you make a pass too soon, your teammate won’t connect with it. You have to anticipate, consider things in advance. And, you have to be in the right place at the right time in order to play your best.

This attitude is what has made Pablo Mac Donough one of the planet’s greatest polo players.