At the age of 14 he won the Royal Windsor Cup in the United Kingdom and received the trophy from Queen Elizabeth II. He is currently the youngest player in history to win the Queen’s Cup, the US Open and the Argentine Open, the most prestigious tournaments in the sport. In 2022 as a member of La Dolfina, the most successful 40-goal handicap team of all time, founded by his father. Poroto then became the youngest player ever to win the Argentine Open and achieve a 10-goal handicap at just 17 years old. In that same year, he scored 113 goals, making him the top scorer of the Argentine season, which is considered the most competitive in the world. He also received the Fair Play Award and the prestigious Silver Olympia as the best polo player of the year.



He is aware of his responsibility to do right by the family name. But though he still plays with his father for La Dolfina and has won the Hurlingham Cup as part of the lineup, he’s currently establishing himself in his own right as polo’s most exciting prospect. “I lead a team in the US and in England and I really enjoy it. I have learned so much from my father, both on and off the field, and I know I still have much to learn,” he says.