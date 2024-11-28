Collections
Poroto is the seventh member of the Cambiaso family to play this sport and the son of Adolfo Cambiaso Sr., widely regarded as one of the greatest polo players in history. For Richard Mille, which prides itself on supporting up-and-coming talent, the 19-year-old is a welcome addition to its own family of sportspeople, and the second polo player to join the Brand alongside its long-standing relationship with Pablo Mac Donough.
He started riding horses early at aged four before picking up a polo mallet a couple of years later. “I like to compete,” explains Poroto, “and to begin with, I played many sports like tennis and football.” But he found he was better at polo. “It was easy to learn. I really love horses and to ride.” Growing up on the family farm, Poroto was soon playing with other kids and simply having a good time. “When I started competing in tournaments there was no pressure,” he explains. “I was a kid and playing for fun and though there was an expectation about what I could do, I didn’t feel it. Then I realised I was doing well, and the pressure started to grow.”
At the age of 14 he won the Royal Windsor Cup in the United Kingdom and received the trophy from Queen Elizabeth II. He is currently the youngest player in history to win the Queen’s Cup, the US Open and the Argentine Open, the most prestigious tournaments in the sport. In 2022 as a member of La Dolfina, the most successful 40-goal handicap team of all time, founded by his father. Poroto then became the youngest player ever to win the Argentine Open and achieve a 10-goal handicap at just 17 years old. In that same year, he scored 113 goals, making him the top scorer of the Argentine season, which is considered the most competitive in the world. He also received the Fair Play Award and the prestigious Silver Olympia as the best polo player of the year.
He is aware of his responsibility to do right by the family name. But though he still plays with his father for La Dolfina and has won the Hurlingham Cup as part of the lineup, he’s currently establishing himself in his own right as polo’s most exciting prospect. “I lead a team in the US and in England and I really enjoy it. I have learned so much from my father, both on and off the field, and I know I still have much to learn,” he says.
“Polo is a very demanding sport, physically really hard. I train, play and go to the gym every day; I practice penalties like a golfer. Polo is all about being able to react fast, in the moment. You have to make quick decisions. The adrenaline is amazing. But to win you also need good equipment. It’s like F1. If you have good horses, you’ll have a good team.”
Poroto’s latest piece of equipment is a RM 67-02 Automatic Extra Flat sports watch, in Quartz TPT® and Carbon TPT® composite and grade 5 titanium; it weighs only 32 grams. “It’s really light and comfortable; I don’t even feel it. I wear the watch on my left, ungloved hand, which holds the reins,” says Poroto.