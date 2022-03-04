Collections
Pioneering in every way, the Richard Mille Racing Team was nothing if not revolutionary. Set up in 2019, the idea was to throttle the male-dominated world of motor-sport. Over 3 years it evolved from an all-female line-up to the ground-breaking mixed crew which closed the story in Bahrain. The Richard Mille Racing Team inspired, challenged and broke the macho mould. More than an adventure, it was above all a mission.
“Our initial aim was to make a strong impact and highlight the lack of opportunities for female drivers. Our approach and performance, in no way inferior to our male counterparts, challenged bias. Afterwards we developed the project by listening to our women drivers who rightly argued that the true mission, parity, could only become a reality the day men asked to team up with them. That is exactly what we achieved !”
Amanda Mille, Head of the Richard Mille Racing Team project
In its first on-track-season in 2020, the Richard Mille Racing Team entered an LMP2 Oreca07 in the European Le Mans Series, introducing the first all-female crew in a prototype class in the championship. Sophia Floersch, Tatiana Calderón and Beitske Visser turned on the ignition key to much media interest. Down the line, the Team would change dramatically in 2022, when Lilou Wadoux was promoted to an LMP2 seat after scoring multiple podiums. Team members Charles Milesi, rally legend Sébastien Ogier and Paul-Loup Chatin were keen to join the pioneering Lady. Among the Racing Team’s finest achievements, being in the top ten in the European Series in 2020, and 9th in the World Championship in 21 and 22 at Bahrain.
Under the leadership of Amanda and Richard Mille, the Richard Mille Racing Team made its motor racing debut. Beitske Visser, Sophia Flörsch and Tatiana Calderón were retained following a rigorous selection process in concert with the FIA Women In Motorsport Commission. The team learned about the specificities of endurance racing, such as tyre and fuel management as they competed in the highly competitive European Le Mans Series.
2020
2020 having been a revelation thanks to its remarkable performances, notably at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Richard Mille Racing Team ramped up its programme. Guided by its initial commitment to promoting the most talented women in motorsport, the structure reaffirmed its confidence in its drivers and capitalised on their achievements to take a new step forward and challenge the discipline’s frontrunners in the FIA World Endurance Championship.
2021
In its third season in endurance racing, the Richard Mille Racing Team began a new cycle of pioneering efforts to close the gender gap in motorsport. While closely monitoring the performances of its former protégés, the team has put together a new crew combining experience, talent, ambition and vitality.
2022
“We would like to sincerely thank Richard Mille and the Teams for their confidence in this adventure, says Philippe Sinault, Signatech Director and Richard Mille Racing Team Manager who believed in the adventure from Day One. “It was a fantastic opportunity, both from a sporting and human point of view. We are honoured to have taken part in it.
Women’s place in motorsport is no longer in question. Today, men drivers are asking to team up with women. We are proud to have seen our protégés improve in their career, like Lilou Wadoux who went from the Alpine A110 seat to the #83 Richard Mille AF Corse 488 GTE wheel in the World Endurance Championship, becoming at the same time the first female official Ferrari GT Competizione driver. It is a strong message and bolsters the fact we have provided them with a top environment thanks to the bravery and determination of Amanda Mille and her team.
“We reached a new level each year", says Amanda Mille as the adventure came to an end in December 2022. "Our performances allowed us to prove many things. We've been lucky to have the support of like-minded people who see the potential of female drivers. Today, the Richard Mille Racing Team is closing the garage door, but, when this chapter closes, a new adventure begins.”