“We would like to sincerely thank Richard Mille and the Teams for their confidence in this adventure, says Philippe Sinault, Signatech Director and Richard Mille Racing Team Manager who believed in the adventure from Day One. “It was a fantastic opportunity, both from a sporting and human point of view. We are honoured to have taken part in it.

Women’s place in motorsport is no longer in question. Today, men drivers are asking to team up with women. We are proud to have seen our protégés improve in their career, like Lilou Wadoux who went from the Alpine A110 seat to the #83 Richard Mille AF Corse 488 GTE wheel in the World Endurance Championship, becoming at the same time the first female official Ferrari GT Competizione driver. It is a strong message and bolsters the fact we have provided them with a top environment thanks to the bravery and determination of Amanda Mille and her team.