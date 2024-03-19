Roberto Mancini, Richard Mille’s most sophisticated partner, was appointed manager of the Italian football team from 2018 to 2023 after returning home from a year spent in Russia coaching FC Zenit Saint Petersburg. Roberto was tasked with bringing a new lease of life to the legendary Italian team. As a six-time Italian champion who was twice-named best player in the Italian league, Roberto has wowed his country both as a player and a manager. While in charge of Inter Milan, they became Italian champions three times and won the Coppa Italia on two occasions. Roberto had already won this prestigious cup, revered by Italian supporters, with Lazio and ACF Fiorentina. Since 2023, he has been head coach for the Saudi Arabian national team.

