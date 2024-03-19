Collections
Roberto Mancini has a quality that Richard Mille considers to be the fifth cardinal virtue: loyalty. When you’re in charge of a football team, you have to give it your all. Already the epitome of elegance as a player, Roberto has retained his sophistication in his role as manager. This true gentleman of the beautiful game pairs creativity with technique.
Roberto Mancini, Richard Mille’s most sophisticated partner, was appointed manager of the Italian football team from 2018 to 2023 after returning home from a year spent in Russia coaching FC Zenit Saint Petersburg. Roberto was tasked with bringing a new lease of life to the legendary Italian team. As a six-time Italian champion who was twice-named best player in the Italian league, Roberto has wowed his country both as a player and a manager. While in charge of Inter Milan, they became Italian champions three times and won the Coppa Italia on two occasions. Roberto had already won this prestigious cup, revered by Italian supporters, with Lazio and ACF Fiorentina. Since 2023, he has been head coach for the Saudi Arabian national team.
The watch he and Richard Mille imagined was always going to be unique, adapted to the specific format of a football match. Extra time and stoppages are all difficult moments for football managers and coaches. Time remaining in a match is of the utmost importance to any decisions made. With this in mind, the RM 11-01 and RM 11-04 respectively kicked off in 2013 and 2019. They are designed to accompany the trainer who has to make split-second decisions under immense pressure. This is the difference between win and lose.
‘The way the watch works is incredible. The dial displays match time on the basis of two 45-minute halves and up to 15 minutes of stoppage time. Its operation appears extremely simple but in reality it is unique in watchmaking.’
Roberto Mancini