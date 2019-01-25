Throughout a football match, both halves, extra time and stoppage time are all nerve-wracking periods for a manager. Tactics are decided according to the remaining match time, and strategies can lead to either victory or defeat. Roberto Mancini was looking for an ultra-technical instrument to assist him not only during matches, but during extra time in particular, when the remaining minutes are no longer displayed to the players or their manager. This part of a game generates intense anxiety for the latter, who no longer has any match-specific temporal reference points.