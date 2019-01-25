Collections
Calibre RMAC1
Skeletonised automatic movement with hours, minutes, seconds, oversize date, month, flyback chronograph with central minutes counter and variable-geometry rotor.
The RM 11-01 Roberto Mancini reflects the brand’s core philosophy that concepts are only worth developing if they lead to the application of new practical developments in watchmaking.
A former player and now a manager, Roberto Mancini’s personality instantly appealed to Richard Mille: an unrivalled tactician whose inventiveness and elegance shine through on the pitch. A true gentleman of football, he is the very image of the brand: refined, technically brilliant and creative. The RM 11-01 was designed especially for him.
Throughout a football match, both halves, extra time and stoppage time are all nerve-wracking periods for a manager. Tactics are decided according to the remaining match time, and strategies can lead to either victory or defeat. Roberto Mancini was looking for an ultra-technical instrument to assist him not only during matches, but during extra time in particular, when the remaining minutes are no longer displayed to the players or their manager. This part of a game generates intense anxiety for the latter, who no longer has any match-specific temporal reference points.
Richard Mille chose to collaborate with Roberto Mancini on the creation of the RM 11-01. Equipped with the calibre RMAC1, this timepiece offers an annual calendar, a flyback chronograph with central minutes counter and a dial divided into periods of play. Although it appears extremely simple to operate, it is actually unique in watchmaking. The dial displays match time on the basis of two 45-minute halves and up to 15 minutes of stoppage time.
Pressing the pusher at 4 o’clock once activates the flyback function and repositions the hand at 12 o’clock, ready to start the second half. If extra time is awarded, the flyback function can be reactivated so that the watch shows the 15 minutes of extra match time and up to 5 minutes of stoppage time.
The RM 11-01 Roberto Mancini is the ideal instrument for following a football match and choosing the best strategies for victory.