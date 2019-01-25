The brand used its immense experience of skeletonisation and of making components in sapphire crystal (Al 2 O 3 ), gained during research for both the RM 018 ‘Hommage to Boucheron’, which has a baseplate and a bridge in this material, and the case of the RM 056 for the creation of the RM 56-01, characterised by its extraordinary transparent movement.







By using a sapphire crystal baseplate – which supports the entire manual winding tourbillon movement – Richard Mille allows as much light as possible to penetrate into the calibre RM56-01, which displays the hours and minutes, with power-reserve and torque, at 11 and 2 o’clock respectively, and a function selector indicator at 4 o’clock. This quest for extreme transparency at the heart of a titanium movement also led the engineers to use sapphire crystal for the central bridge and third wheel. The RM56-01 calibre, made from sapphire crystal and titanium, is immune to temperature variations and wear, ensures excellent stability and offers exemplary chronometric performance.